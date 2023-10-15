Indonesian Moto2: Acosta untouchable in dominant win

The Spanish rider got a great launch off the line and after some early competition he vanished to ease to victory in the Indonesian Moto2 Grand Prix.

Win number seven came when he took over from Aron Canet, who lead the first couple of laps from pole in round fifteen of the Moto2 championship at at the Pertamina Mandalika circuit on Lombok island.

Once ahead on lap three, after a turn ten overtake, the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider didn’t look back. The #37 went on to pull out a gap quickly in the incredibly hot, sticky conditions, managing his tryes and his advantage, only allowing it to drop on the last lap as he celebrated over the line with a wheelie.

Aron Canet couldn’t keep up the metronomic 1m 34s laps out front so finished an eventual 2.044s behind in a clear second, with victory still remaining elusive for the Pons Wegow Los40 rider.

Fermin Aldeguer had an equally lonely ride in third. The Beta Tools Speed Up rider was sixth on the first lap, but soon found a way around Manueal Gonzalez and Somkiat Chantra, who was heading in the wrong direction.

Last lap heroics sees Dixon claim fourth.

Dixon started seventh on the grid and held position on the opening laps, before battling Tony Arbolino for fifth for much of the race.

With ten laps remaining the Inde GasGas Aspar rider made his move, up the inside at turn ten.That didn’t last as he ran wide shortly after, onto the wide, painted kerb, slowing to ensure he stayed aboard.

That left the British rider with all the same work to do. Catching and passing the Italian again, Dixon had one final push in him and he used it to close in on Gonzalez.

The last lap saw the #96 put in a tough move up the inside and make it stick to claim fourth.

Gonzalez (Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Team) held a big enough gap to keep fifth.

Arbolino had got one of the best launches off the line and was challenging for a podium in the early stages.

On bringing his Elf Marc VDS bike back to the pits his issues were clear - his softer tyre option had chunks missing, affecting his grip.

Chantra was next to finish. Hopes had been high for the Thai rider, he arrived as the winner in Indonesia last season and had just picked up a pole to win conversion in Japan at the last round. This time seventh was the best the Idemitsu Honda Team Asia rider could offer.

Rookie Sergio Garcia survived several runs wide to bring home the second Pons bike in eighth.

Joe Roberts was riding aggressively to be the best of the next group on track, which he achieved in ninth for Itatrans. His efforts saw him move Sam Lowes out wide - the Marc VDS rider went on to finish tenth, still a good recovery after a horror start saw him drop to 18th on lap one.

Bo Bendsneyder was also on the receiving end of some tough moves by the American, the Indonesian Sponsored Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team saw him come home in twelfth, with Dennis Foggia, last years winner at the track in Moto3, took advantage to claim eleventh on the second Italtrans entry.

The remiaining points went to Darryn Binder (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) in 13th, Taiga Hada -just one place short of a best finish in 14th for the SAG team, and Albert Arenas who climbed into the points places late on for 15th for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Elsewhere Ai Ogura was off the pace in 17th on the second Idemitsu entry. Rory Skinner was another rider only one place off of a best finish, in 19th for the American Racing team.

Crashes, injuries and replacements

There is only one replacement rider present in Indonesia in Moto2. Lorenzo Baldassarri (23rd) was back in the paddock to fill in for the injured Celestino Vietti at Fantic Racing.

Mattia Casedi on the second Fantic bike was handed three separate penalties for exceeding track limits, and was only not last because Lopez kept running.

Alberto Surra was the first to exit after contact with Luka Tulovic and Alonso Lopez at turn one on the first lap. Lopez rejoined and later came back into the pits for running repairs, going back out to finish a lap down on the second Boscoscuro.

Filip Salac had been on the front row but suffered an early exit. Kohta Nozane, Barry Baltus and Zonta van den Goorbergh also failed to finish.

Where does that leave the championship?

Acosta continues to lead the way, now with a total of 277 and an increased gap of 65 over Abrolino, who remains his nearest rival.

Dixon stays third overall, with Canet fourth, but closer after his second place after picking up 20 points to move onto 144.