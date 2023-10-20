2023 Australian Moto2 Grand Prix, Phillip Island - Friday Practice Results
Friday Practice results from the 2023 Australian Moto2 Grand Prix at Phillip Island.
|2023 Moto2 Phillip Island - Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 32.794s
|2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.003s
|3
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.238s
|4
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.572s
|5
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 33.857s
|6
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.865s
|7
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.913s
|8
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.925s
|9
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.981s
|10
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.136s
|11
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.200s
|12
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.211s
|13
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.273s
|14
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.279s
|15
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.395s
|16
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.397s
|17
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.492s
|18
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.542s
|19
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.552s
|20
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 34.712s
|21
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.838s
|22
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.893s
|23
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.954s
|24
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.054s
|25
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.171s
|26
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.353s
|27
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 35.924s
|28
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.066s
|29
|Mattia Casadei
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.456s
|30
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.017s