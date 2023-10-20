2023 Australian Moto2 Grand Prix, Phillip Island - Friday Practice Results

20 Oct 2023
Fermin Aldeguer, Moto2, Japanese MotoGP, 29 September

Friday Practice results from the 2023 Australian Moto2 Grand Prix at Phillip Island.

2023 Moto2 Phillip Island - Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 32.794s
2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 33.003s
3Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 33.238s
4Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 33.572s
5Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 33.857s
6Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 33.865s
7Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 33.913s
8Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 33.925s
9Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 33.981s
10Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 34.136s
11Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 34.200s
12Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 34.211s
13Izan GuevaraSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 34.273s
14Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 34.279s
15Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 34.395s
16Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 34.397s
17Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 34.492s
18Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 34.542s
19Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 34.552s
20Alberto SurraITAForward Team(Forward)1m 34.712s
21Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 34.838s
22Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 34.893s
23Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 34.954s
24Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 35.054s
25Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 35.171s
26Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 35.353s
27Alex EscrigSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 35.924s
28Rory SkinnerGBROnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 36.066s
29Mattia CasadeiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 36.456s
30Kohta NozaneJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 37.017s

 

 