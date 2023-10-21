2023 Australian Moto2 Grand Prix, Phillip Island - Practice (3) Results
Practice (3) results from the 2023 Australian Moto2 Grand Prix at Phillip Island.
|2023 Moto2 Phillip Island - Practice (3) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 32.128s
|2
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 32.578s
|3
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 32.708s
|4
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 32.825s
|5
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 32.979s
|6
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 32.991s
|7
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.035s
|8
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.234s
|9
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.275s
|10
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.286s
|11
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.295s
|12
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 33.413s
|13
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.456s
|14
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.514s
|15
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.585s
|16
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.592s
|17
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.631s
|18
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.827s
|19
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.972s
|20
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.086s
|21
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.097s
|22
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.347s
|23
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.381s
|24
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.387s
|25
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.605s
|26
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 34.659s
|27
|Mattia Casadei
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.809s
|28
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 34.999s
|29
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.016s
|30
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.480s
Fermin Aldeguer stays comfortably fastest in the Moto2 class at Phillip Island.
