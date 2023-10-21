2023 Australian Moto2 Grand Prix, Phillip Island - Practice (3) Results

Fermin Aldeguer, Moto2, Australian MotoGP, 20 October

Practice (3) results from the 2023 Australian Moto2 Grand Prix at Phillip Island.

2023 Moto2 Phillip Island - Practice (3) Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 32.128s
2Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 32.578s
3Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 32.708s
4Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 32.825s
5Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 32.979s
6Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 32.991s
7Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 33.035s
8Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 33.234s
9Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 33.275s
10Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 33.286s
11Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 33.295s
12Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 33.413s
13Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 33.456s
14Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 33.514s
15Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 33.585s
16Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 33.592s
17Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 33.631s
18Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 33.827s
19Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 33.972s
20Rory SkinnerGBROnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 34.086s
21Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 34.097s
22Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 34.347s
23Izan GuevaraSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 34.381s
24Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 34.387s
25Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 34.605s
26Alberto SurraITAForward Team(Forward)1m 34.659s
27Mattia CasadeiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 34.809s
28Alex EscrigSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 34.999s
29Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 35.016s
30Kohta NozaneJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 35.480s

Fermin Aldeguer stays comfortably fastest in the Moto2 class at Phillip Island.

 

 