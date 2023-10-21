2023 Australian Moto2 Grand Prix, Phillip Island - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Fermín Aldeguer SPA Beta Tools SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 1m 31.888s 2 Aron Canet SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 1m 32.230s 3 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 1m 32.572s 4 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 32.584s 5 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 32.633s 6 Jake Dixon GBR Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 32.679s 7 Sergio Garcia SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 1m 32.769s 8 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 32.888s 9 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 32.946s 10 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 1m 32.954s 11 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing (Kalex) 1m 33.052s 12 Sam Lowes GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 33.070s 13 Celestino Vietti ITA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 33.296s 14 Albert Arenas SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 33.339s 15 Barry Baltus BEL Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 33.363s 16 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 33.370s 17 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 33.561s 18 Filip Salac CZE QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 33.628s 19 Jeremy Alcoba SPA QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 33.297s 20 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 33.340s 21 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 33.451s 22 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 33.454s 23 Izan Guevara SPA Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 33.848s 24 Lukas Tulovic GER Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 33.917s 25 Kohta Nozane JPN Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 1m 33.940s 26 Taiga Hada JPN Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 33.997s 27 Alberto Surra ITA Forward Team (Forward) 1m 34.053s 28 Mattia Casadei ITA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 34.055s 29 Rory Skinner GBR OnlyFans American Racing (Kalex) 1m 34.368s 30 Alex Escrig SPA Forward Team (Forward) 1m 34.710s

Fermin Aldeguer's dominant weekend continues with pole position for the Australia Moto2 Grand Prix at Phillip Island. Title leader Pedro Acosta will line-up in fifth.