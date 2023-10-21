2023 Australian Moto2 Grand Prix, Phillip Island - Qualifying Results

21 Oct 2023
Fermin Aldeguer, Moto2, Australian MotoGP, 21 October

Qualifying results from the 2023 Australian Moto2 Grand Prix at Phillip Island.

PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 31.888s
2Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 32.230s
3Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 32.572s
4Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 32.584s
5Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 32.633s
6Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 32.679s
7Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 32.769s
8Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 32.888s
9Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 32.946s
10Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 32.954s
11Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 33.052s
12Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 33.070s
13Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 33.296s
14Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 33.339s
15Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 33.363s
16Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 33.370s
17Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 33.561s
18Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 33.628s
19Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 33.297s
20Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 33.340s
21Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 33.451s
22Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 33.454s
23Izan GuevaraSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 33.848s
24Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 33.917s
25Kohta NozaneJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 33.940s
26Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 33.997s
27Alberto SurraITAForward Team(Forward)1m 34.053s
28Mattia CasadeiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 34.055s
29Rory SkinnerGBROnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 34.368s
30Alex EscrigSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 34.710s

Fermin Aldeguer's dominant weekend continues with pole position for the Australia Moto2 Grand Prix at Phillip Island. Title leader Pedro Acosta will line-up in fifth.

 

 