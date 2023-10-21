2023 Australian Moto2 Grand Prix, Phillip Island - Qualifying Results
Qualifying results from the 2023 Australian Moto2 Grand Prix at Phillip Island.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 31.888s
|2
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 32.230s
|3
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 32.572s
|4
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 32.584s
|5
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 32.633s
|6
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 32.679s
|7
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 32.769s
|8
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 32.888s
|9
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 32.946s
|10
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 32.954s
|11
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.052s
|12
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.070s
|13
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.296s
|14
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.339s
|15
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.363s
|16
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.370s
|17
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.561s
|18
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.628s
|19
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.297s
|20
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.340s
|21
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.451s
|22
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.454s
|23
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.848s
|24
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.917s
|25
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.940s
|26
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.997s
|27
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 34.053s
|28
|Mattia Casadei
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.055s
|29
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.368s
|30
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 34.710s
Fermin Aldeguer's dominant weekend continues with pole position for the Australia Moto2 Grand Prix at Phillip Island. Title leader Pedro Acosta will line-up in fifth.
