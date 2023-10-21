Australian Moto2: Aldeguer continues dominance with Phillip Island pole

With weather related changes coming thick and fast at round sixteen the biggest constant in Moto2 so far this weekend, Fermin Aldeguer, once again came out on top for pole position at Phillip Island.

The Beta Tools Speed Up rider dominated the lead up to qualifying , topping every practice session and setting a new lap record in P3, a best of 1m 32.128s.

The Boscoscuro bike once again lead the way in qualifying, with Aldeguer once again lowering the lap record, now down to 1m 31.888s.

It is the third pole of the #54’s career, building on his podium in Indonesia, which was his first rostrum visit since he was the winner at Silverstone.

Aron Canet, on pole for last time out, came closest to matching his fellow countryman’s pace. The Pons Wegow Los40 rider topped the timesheets briefly on his way to second, 0.342s behind as the #40 still looks for that elusive first win.

Aldeguer’s teammate, Alonso Lopez won the race in Australia in 2022, but did not look as at ease on the Boscoscuro as his fellow rider.

The #21 took advantage of having the fastest man in the same garage, following Aldeguer’s lead for third to complete an all Spanish front row.

Joe Roberts just missed out on a front row start, but completed all of his laps solo, which should stand the Italtrans rider in good stead for the race itself, starting fourth.

Acosta fifth, but ahead of title rival Arbolino

Championship leader Pedro Acosta saw his Q2 go the same way as most of the sessions so far this weekend. The Red Bull KTM Ajo started with a solid banker, which saw him briefly lead the way, only to have his time beaten by Aldeguer convincingly.

Although over 0.7s behind the pole man, Acosta was right where he needed to be in terms of the title hunt. Qualifying fifth, he is ahead of his nearest rival for the championship, Tony Arbolino, with the Elf MArc VDS rider down in eighth, and a second off the pole time.

There was a sense that, with the ever changing times and conditions, that the favoured banded, asymmetric tyre was worth holding onto. That lead many riders, like Acosta to do just one run with no retuen to the pits, or to go out for part of the session on used tyres, to save options for Sunday, with a warm-up added for both Moto3 and Moto2 as well as the weather to consider.

There are capable riders between that pair, with Jake Dixon improving late on in the session for sixth from 18th with a final personal best lap cementing the position, riding behind Joe Roberts to help him gain momentum on the Inde GasGas Aspar bike.

Top rookie Sergio Garcia climbed into seventh on the second Pons machine as the chequered flag waved.



Darryn Binder was the first rider to make an impact, but ended up in ninth for Liqui Moly Intact GP, while Manuel Gonzalez (Correoa Prepago Yamaha VR46 Team) was the last rider to improve climbing to a top ten start from 13th.

That pushed Marcos Ramirez back to eleventh for American Racing. Sam Lowes was a late faller at Miller Corner so could not move up from twelfth on the second Marc VDS entry.

Celestino Vietti was the best of the riders to move up from Q1, riding through the pain barrier on his return from injury for 13th for Fantic Racing.

Somkiat Chantra, a winner as recently as Japan, was off the pace in Australia, so starts 16th - the best of the Idemitsu Honda Team Asia riders.



What happened in Q1?

Filip Salac (18th, QJMotor Gresini, 18th) was certain his lap would not be beaten, so moved on to Q2 sat in the pit. He was joined in the second session by Vietti, Barry Baltus (15th) and his Fieten Olie Racing GP teammate Zonta van den Goorbergh(17th).

Ai Ogura had been off the pace ahead of qualifying, and that remained the case in Q1, finishing sixth for 20th on the grid. After a shaky start it was Jeremy Alcoba just ahead of him on the timesheets just missing out in fifth at the flag.

Alcoba also had a verbal altercation with Vietti at the close of the session.

Rory Skinner was one of few riders setting a late personal best, but it was not enough to move up from 15th in Q1, for 29th on the grid on the second American Racing entry.

Injuries and replacements

Lorenzo Baldassarri was on standby, but Celestino Vietti successfully completed practice, so the Italian was not used by Fantic Racing.