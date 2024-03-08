2024 Qatar Moto2 Grand Prix, Lusail - Friday Practice Results

Friday Practice results from the 2024 Qatar Moto2 Grand Prix at Lusail.

Fermin Aldeguer, Moto2, Jerez test, 29 February
2024 Moto2 Lusail - Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Fermin AldeguerSPASync SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 58.373s
2Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDRW-Idrofoglia Racing GP(Kalex)1m 58.407s
3Celestino ViettiITARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 58.663s
4Jake DixonGBRCFMOTO Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 58.666s
5Manuel GonzalezSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 58.676s
6Albert ArenasSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 58.676s
7Jeremy AlcobaSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp(Kalex)1m 58.690s
8Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika GAS UP(Kalex)1m 58.702s
9Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 58.732s
10Ai OguraJPNMT Helmets - MSI(Boscoscuro)1m 58.915s
11Sergio GarciaSPAMT Helmets - MSI(Boscoscuro)1m 58.942s
12Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 58.950s
13Izan GuevaraSPACFMOTO Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 59.052s
14Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 59.079s
15Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 59.105s
16Deniz ÖncüTURRed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 59.198s
17Alonso LopezSPASync SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 59.202s
18Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 59.333s
19Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 59.397s
20Barry BaltusBELRW-Idrofoglia Racing GP(Kalex)1m 59.397s
21Jaume MasiaSPAPertamina Mandalika GAS UP(Kalex)1m 59.436s
22Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team(Kalex)1m 59.560s
23Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 59.568s
24Ayumu SasakiJPNYamaha VR46 Master Camp(Kalex)1m 59.627s
25Xavi CardelusANDFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 59.958s
26Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team(Kalex)2m 0.068s
27Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)2m 0.501s
28Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team(Forward)2m 1.152s
29Mario AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)2m 1.214s
30Xavier ArtigasSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team(Forward)2m 2.256s

Pre-season favourite and rumoured 2025 Pramac Ducati MotoGP rider Fermin Aldeguer leads the opening Moto2 practice session in Qatar.

 

