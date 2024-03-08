2024 Qatar Moto2 Grand Prix, Lusail - Friday Practice Results
Friday Practice results from the 2024 Qatar Moto2 Grand Prix at Lusail.
|2024 Moto2 Lusail - Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|Sync SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 58.373s
|2
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 58.407s
|3
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 58.663s
|4
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|CFMOTO Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 58.666s
|5
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 58.676s
|6
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 58.676s
|7
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp
|(Kalex)
|1m 58.690s
|8
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP
|(Kalex)
|1m 58.702s
|9
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 58.732s
|10
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 58.915s
|11
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 58.942s
|12
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 58.950s
|13
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|CFMOTO Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 59.052s
|14
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 59.079s
|15
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 59.105s
|16
|Deniz Öncü
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 59.198s
|17
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Sync SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 59.202s
|18
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 59.333s
|19
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 59.397s
|20
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 59.397s
|21
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP
|(Kalex)
|1m 59.436s
|22
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 59.560s
|23
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 59.568s
|24
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp
|(Kalex)
|1m 59.627s
|25
|Xavi Cardelus
|AND
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 59.958s
|26
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 0.068s
|27
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 0.501s
|28
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team
|(Forward)
|2m 1.152s
|29
|Mario Aji
|INA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|2m 1.214s
|30
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team
|(Forward)
|2m 2.256s
Pre-season favourite and rumoured 2025 Pramac Ducati MotoGP rider Fermin Aldeguer leads the opening Moto2 practice session in Qatar.