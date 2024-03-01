2024 Official Jerez Moto2 Test results - Day 3

Official Moto2 pre-season testing at Jerez concludes with man-of-the-moment Fermin Aldeguer, already linked with a Pramac Ducati MotoGP seat for 2025, setting the fastest time of the week during the final session.

However, Joe Roberts and Manuel Gonzalez were both within 0.08s of the Speed Up rider, with the top seven covered by just 0.3s.

The season-opening Qatar Grand Prix takes place at Lusail next weekend.

2024 Official Jerez Moto2 Test - Friday (Session 3) Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Fermín Aldeguer SPA Sync SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 1m 40.307s 2 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.044s 3 Manuel Gonzalez SPA QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.078s 4 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.134s 5 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +0.191s 6 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.200s 7 Alonso Lopez SPA Sync SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) +0.318s 8 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) +0.727s 9 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) +0.813s 10 Albert Arenas SPA QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.826s 11 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED RW Racing GP (Kalex) +0.843s 12 Deniz Öncü TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.890s 13 Izan Guevara SPA CFMOTO Aspar Team (Kalex) +1.006s 14 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) +1.018s 15 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +1.101s 16 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP (Kalex) +1.158s 17 Celestino Vietti ITA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +1.227s 18 Jake Dixon GBR CFMOTO Aspar Team (Kalex) +1.233s 19 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +1.344s 20 Jaume Masia SPA Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP (Kalex) +1.494s 21 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +1.652s 22 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +1.683s 23 Xavi Cardelus AND Fantic Racing (Kalex) +1.965s 24 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) +2.085s Sergio Garcia SPA MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) No Time Barry Baltus BEL RW Racing GP (Kalex) No Time Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) No Time Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) No Time Xavier Artigas SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) No Time Ai Ogura JPN MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) No Time

2024 Official Jerez Moto2 Test - Friday (Session 2) Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 40.437s 2 Fermín Aldeguer SPA Sync SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) +0.038s 3 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.071s 4 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.133s 5 Alonso Lopez SPA Sync SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) +0.182s 6 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED RW Racing GP (Kalex) +0.225s 7 Ai Ogura JPN MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) +0.241s 8 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.281s 9 Celestino Vietti ITA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.364s 10 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +0.384s 11 Sergio Garcia SPA MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) +0.516s 12 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP (Kalex) +0.577s 13 Manuel Gonzalez SPA QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.627s 14 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) +0.728s 15 Jake Dixon GBR CFMOTO Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.811s 16 Albert Arenas SPA QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.882s 17 Barry Baltus BEL RW Racing GP (Kalex) +0.909s 18 Deniz Öncü TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.972s 19 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +1.028s 20 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +1.069s 21 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +1.334s 22 Jaume Masia SPA Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP (Kalex) +1.563s 23 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) +1.639s 24 Xavi Cardelus AND Fantic Racing (Kalex) +1.668s 25 Izan Guevara SPA CFMOTO Aspar Team (Kalex) +1.682s 26 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +1.973s 27 Xavier Artigas SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +3.609s Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) No Time Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) No Time Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) No Time

2024 Official Jerez Moto2 Test - Friday (Session 1) Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Zonta VD Goorbergh NED RW Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 40.794s 2 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.056s 3 Jake Dixon GBR CFMOTO Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.078s 4 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.086s 5 Alonso Lopez SPA Sync SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) +0.199s 6 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +0.268s 7 Sergio Garcia SPA MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) +0.320s 8 Barry Baltus BEL RW Racing GP (Kalex) +0.343s 9 Celestino Vietti ITA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.358s 10 Deniz Öncü TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.367s 11 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.417s 12 Manuel Gonzalez SPA QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.478s 13 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP (Kalex) +0.530s 14 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp (Kalex) +0.553s 15 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) +0.558s 16 Ai Ogura JPN MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) +0.601s 17 Fermín Aldeguer SPA Sync SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) +0.673s 18 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.696s 19 Izan Guevara SPA CFMOTO Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.797s 20 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.927s 21 Jaume Masia SPA Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP (Kalex) +1.147s 22 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +1.286s 23 Xavi Cardelus AND Fantic Racing (Kalex) +1.532s 24 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +1.636s 25 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Yamaha VR46 Master Camp (Kalex) +1.804s 26 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +1.956s 27 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) +2.001s 28 Xavier Artigas SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +3.688s Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) No Time Albert Arenas SPA QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) No Time

Fastest Day 2 time:

Aron Canet 1m 40.704s (Session 1)

Fastest Day 1 time:

Aron Canet 1m 41.136s (Session 2)