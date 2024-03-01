2024 Official Jerez Moto2 Test results - Day 3
Results from the third and final day of official 2024 Moto2 pre-season testing at Jerez, in Spain.
Official Moto2 pre-season testing at Jerez concludes with man-of-the-moment Fermin Aldeguer, already linked with a Pramac Ducati MotoGP seat for 2025, setting the fastest time of the week during the final session.
However, Joe Roberts and Manuel Gonzalez were both within 0.08s of the Speed Up rider, with the top seven covered by just 0.3s.
The season-opening Qatar Grand Prix takes place at Lusail next weekend.
|2024 Official Jerez Moto2 Test - Friday (Session 3)
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Sync SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 40.307s
|2
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|+0.044s
|3
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|+0.078s
|4
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|+0.134s
|5
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|+0.191s
|6
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|+0.200s
|7
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Sync SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|+0.318s
|8
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|+0.727s
|9
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|+0.813s
|10
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|+0.826s
|11
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|+0.843s
|12
|Deniz Öncü
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|+0.890s
|13
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|CFMOTO Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|+1.006s
|14
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|+1.018s
|15
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|+1.101s
|16
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP
|(Kalex)
|+1.158s
|17
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|+1.227s
|18
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|CFMOTO Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|+1.233s
|19
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team
|(Forward)
|+1.344s
|20
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP
|(Kalex)
|+1.494s
|21
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|+1.652s
|22
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|+1.683s
|23
|Xavi Cardelus
|AND
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|+1.965s
|24
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|+2.085s
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(Boscoscuro)
|No Time
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|No Time
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|No Time
|Mario Aji
|INA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|No Time
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team
|(Forward)
|No Time
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(Boscoscuro)
|No Time
|2024 Official Jerez Moto2 Test - Friday (Session 2)
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 40.437s
|2
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Sync SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|+0.038s
|3
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|+0.071s
|4
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|+0.133s
|5
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Sync SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|+0.182s
|6
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|+0.225s
|7
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(Boscoscuro)
|+0.241s
|8
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|+0.281s
|9
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|+0.364s
|10
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|+0.384s
|11
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(Boscoscuro)
|+0.516s
|12
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP
|(Kalex)
|+0.577s
|13
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|+0.627s
|14
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|+0.728s
|15
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|CFMOTO Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|+0.811s
|16
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|+0.882s
|17
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|+0.909s
|18
|Deniz Öncü
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|+0.972s
|19
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|+1.028s
|20
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|+1.069s
|21
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|+1.334s
|22
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP
|(Kalex)
|+1.563s
|23
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|+1.639s
|24
|Xavi Cardelus
|AND
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|+1.668s
|25
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|CFMOTO Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|+1.682s
|26
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team
|(Forward)
|+1.973s
|27
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team
|(Forward)
|+3.609s
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|No Time
|Mario Aji
|INA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|No Time
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|No Time
|2024 Official Jerez Moto2 Test - Friday (Session 1)
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Zonta VD Goorbergh
|NED
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 40.794s
|2
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|+0.056s
|3
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|CFMOTO Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|+0.078s
|4
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|+0.086s
|5
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Sync SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|+0.199s
|6
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|+0.268s
|7
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(Boscoscuro)
|+0.320s
|8
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|+0.343s
|9
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|+0.358s
|10
|Deniz Öncü
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|+0.367s
|11
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|+0.417s
|12
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|+0.478s
|13
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP
|(Kalex)
|+0.530s
|14
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp
|(Kalex)
|+0.553s
|15
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|+0.558s
|16
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(Boscoscuro)
|+0.601s
|17
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Sync SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|+0.673s
|18
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|+0.696s
|19
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|CFMOTO Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|+0.797s
|20
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|+0.927s
|21
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP
|(Kalex)
|+1.147s
|22
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|+1.286s
|23
|Xavi Cardelus
|AND
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|+1.532s
|24
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|+1.636s
|25
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp
|(Kalex)
|+1.804s
|26
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team
|(Forward)
|+1.956s
|27
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|+2.001s
|28
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team
|(Forward)
|+3.688s
|Mario Aji
|INA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|No Time
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|No Time
Fastest Day 2 time:
Aron Canet 1m 40.704s (Session 1)
Fastest Day 1 time:
Aron Canet 1m 41.136s (Session 2)
Official Jerez Moto2 records:
Best lap: Aron Canet 1m 40.640s (2023)
Fastest race lap: Sam Lowes 1m 41.313s (2021)