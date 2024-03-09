2024 Qatar Moto2 Grand Prix, Lusail - Practice (3) Results

Practice (3) results from the 2024 Qatar Moto2 Grand Prix at Lusail.

Aron Canet, Moto2, Qatar MotoGP, 8 March
2024 Qatar Moto2 Grand Prix, Lusail - Practice 3 Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing(KALEX)1m 57.176s
2Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(KALEX)1m 57.425s
3Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(KALEX)1m 57.521s
4Fermin AldeguerSPASync SpeedUp(BOSCOSCURO)1m 57.557s
5Ai OguraJPNMT Helmets - MSI(BOSCOSCURO)1m 57.596s
6Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDRW-Idrofoglia Racing GP(KALEX)1m 57.625s
7Manuel GonzalezSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(KALEX)1m 57.709s
8Sergio GarciaSPAMT Helmets - MSI(BOSCOSCURO)1m 57.779s
9Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(KALEX)1m 57.821s
10Celestino ViettiITARed Bull KTM Ajo(KALEX)1m 57.863s
11Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team(KALEX)1m 57.868s
12Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika GAS UP(KALEX)1m 57.878s
13Alonso LopezSPASync SpeedUp(BOSCOSCURO)1m 57.908s
14Izan GuevaraSPACFMOTO Aspar Team(KALEX)1m 57.962s
15Barry BaltusBELRW-Idrofoglia Racing GP(KALEX)1m 58.051s
16Albert ArenasSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(KALEX)1m 58.208s
17Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team(KALEX)1m 58.220s
18Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing Team(KALEX)1m 58.251s
19Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(KALEX)1m 58.264s
20Jeremy AlcobaSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp(KALEX)1m 58.441s
21Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(KALEX)1m 58.482s
22Deniz ÖncüTURRed Bull KTM Ajo(KALEX)1m 58.683s
23Ayumu SasakiJPNYamaha VR46 Master Camp(KALEX)1m 58.775s
24Jake DixonGBRCFMOTO Aspar Team(KALEX)1m 58.922s
25Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team(KALEX)1m 59.030s
26Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team(FORWARD)1m 59.377s
27Mario AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(KALEX)1m 59.384s
28Jaume MasiaSPAPertamina Mandalika GAS UP(KALEX)1m 59.418s
29Xavi CardelusANDFantic Racing(KALEX)1m 59.464s
30Xavier ArtigasSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team(FORWARD)2m 1.527s

The session was red flagged in the early stages after a massive highside for Jake Dixon at Turn 13. 

The Aspar team report that medical checks currently show no fractures but Dixon is being taken to a Hospital for a CT scan. 

