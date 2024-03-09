2024 Qatar Moto2 Grand Prix, Lusail - Practice (3) Results
Practice (3) results from the 2024 Qatar Moto2 Grand Prix at Lusail.
|2024 Qatar Moto2 Grand Prix, Lusail - Practice 3 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(KALEX)
|1m 57.176s
|2
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(KALEX)
|1m 57.425s
|3
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(KALEX)
|1m 57.521s
|4
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|Sync SpeedUp
|(BOSCOSCURO)
|1m 57.557s
|5
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(BOSCOSCURO)
|1m 57.596s
|6
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP
|(KALEX)
|1m 57.625s
|7
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(KALEX)
|1m 57.709s
|8
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(BOSCOSCURO)
|1m 57.779s
|9
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(KALEX)
|1m 57.821s
|10
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KALEX)
|1m 57.863s
|11
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team
|(KALEX)
|1m 57.868s
|12
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP
|(KALEX)
|1m 57.878s
|13
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Sync SpeedUp
|(BOSCOSCURO)
|1m 57.908s
|14
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|CFMOTO Aspar Team
|(KALEX)
|1m 57.962s
|15
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP
|(KALEX)
|1m 58.051s
|16
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(KALEX)
|1m 58.208s
|17
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team
|(KALEX)
|1m 58.220s
|18
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(KALEX)
|1m 58.251s
|19
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(KALEX)
|1m 58.264s
|20
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp
|(KALEX)
|1m 58.441s
|21
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(KALEX)
|1m 58.482s
|22
|Deniz Öncü
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KALEX)
|1m 58.683s
|23
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp
|(KALEX)
|1m 58.775s
|24
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|CFMOTO Aspar Team
|(KALEX)
|1m 58.922s
|25
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(KALEX)
|1m 59.030s
|26
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team
|(FORWARD)
|1m 59.377s
|27
|Mario Aji
|INA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(KALEX)
|1m 59.384s
|28
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP
|(KALEX)
|1m 59.418s
|29
|Xavi Cardelus
|AND
|Fantic Racing
|(KALEX)
|1m 59.464s
|30
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team
|(FORWARD)
|2m 1.527s
The session was red flagged in the early stages after a massive highside for Jake Dixon at Turn 13.
The Aspar team report that medical checks currently show no fractures but Dixon is being taken to a Hospital for a CT scan.