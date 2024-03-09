2024 Qatar Moto2 Grand Prix, Lusail - Practice 3 Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing (KALEX) 1m 57.176s 2 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (KALEX) 1m 57.425s 3 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (KALEX) 1m 57.521s 4 Fermin Aldeguer SPA Sync SpeedUp (BOSCOSCURO) 1m 57.557s 5 Ai Ogura JPN MT Helmets - MSI (BOSCOSCURO) 1m 57.596s 6 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP (KALEX) 1m 57.625s 7 Manuel Gonzalez SPA QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (KALEX) 1m 57.709s 8 Sergio Garcia SPA MT Helmets - MSI (BOSCOSCURO) 1m 57.779s 9 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (KALEX) 1m 57.821s 10 Celestino Vietti ITA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KALEX) 1m 57.863s 11 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (KALEX) 1m 57.868s 12 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP (KALEX) 1m 57.878s 13 Alonso Lopez SPA Sync SpeedUp (BOSCOSCURO) 1m 57.908s 14 Izan Guevara SPA CFMOTO Aspar Team (KALEX) 1m 57.962s 15 Barry Baltus BEL RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP (KALEX) 1m 58.051s 16 Albert Arenas SPA QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (KALEX) 1m 58.208s 17 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (KALEX) 1m 58.220s 18 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (KALEX) 1m 58.251s 19 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (KALEX) 1m 58.264s 20 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp (KALEX) 1m 58.441s 21 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (KALEX) 1m 58.482s 22 Deniz Öncü TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (KALEX) 1m 58.683s 23 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Yamaha VR46 Master Camp (KALEX) 1m 58.775s 24 Jake Dixon GBR CFMOTO Aspar Team (KALEX) 1m 58.922s 25 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (KALEX) 1m 59.030s 26 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (FORWARD) 1m 59.377s 27 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (KALEX) 1m 59.384s 28 Jaume Masia SPA Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP (KALEX) 1m 59.418s 29 Xavi Cardelus AND Fantic Racing (KALEX) 1m 59.464s 30 Xavier Artigas SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (FORWARD) 2m 1.527s

The session was red flagged in the early stages after a massive highside for Jake Dixon at Turn 13.

The Aspar team report that medical checks currently show no fractures but Dixon is being taken to a Hospital for a CT scan.