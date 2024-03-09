Jake Dixon declared unfit after scary highside in Qatar

Jake Dixon escaped any fractures after a big crash in Qatar but has been declared unfit to continue the season opening Moto2 event.
Jake Dixon, Moto2, Jerez test, 29 February
Jake Dixon, Moto2, Jerez test, 29 February

Jake Dixon has been declared unfit to continue the Qatar Moto2 weekend after a huge highside in Saturday practice.

The incident took place at Turn 13 and caused a red flag.

Dixon was conscious, it was quickly confirmed.

His Aspar team later updated: “Jake Dixon’s medical checks show no fractures at the moment.

“He is being taken to a Hospital for a CT scan.”

jake dixon
jake dixon

The rear of Dixon's Kalex slid then launched him into the air and over his handlebars. He appeared to land hip-first on the ground and will miss qualifying.

"I saw Jake after the crash. Unfortunately he had a big highside, it can happen, but the most important thing is that nothing is broken," said Aspar sporting director Nico Terol.

"They've gone to hospital just to make sure everything is ok. We will wait for information to hear the [race] situation for Jake."

The hospital checks subsequently confirmed no fractures but the 2023 race winner has been declared unfit 'due to the trauma sustained in his P2 crash'.

