2025 F1 United States GP - Friday Practice Results: Lando Norris fastest

Lando Norris set the pace in the only practice session at the 2025 F1 United States Grand Prix.

The McLaren driver, who revealed ahead of the weekend he faces "repercussions" for the rest of the season for colliding with teammate Oscar Piastri last time out in Singapore, was fastest in FP1.

Norris edged out Nico Hulkenberg, who took a surprise P2 for Sauber, by 0.255 seconds on soft tyres during the qualifying simulation runs.

Piastri, who holds a 22-point advantage over Norris with six races remaining, was third-quickest, 0.297s behind his title rival.

Fernando Alonso was the other outlier in the top five, placing his Aston Martin fourth, ahead of Max Verstappen, who complained that his Red Bull was bottoming out in the closing stages of practice.

Alex Albon took sixth for Williams, ahead of George Russell's Mercedes and Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, both of whom set their fastest laps on the medium tyre.

Isack Hadjar and Oliver Bearman rounded out the top-10 for Racing Bulls and Haas.

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc have been left on the backfoot after running into issues during the sole practice session.

Sainz completed just nine laps before his Williams encountered a gearbox problem, which left him garage-bound.

Meanwhile Leclerc was unable to complete a qualifying simulation after reporting gear shift issues and a smell of oil in his Ferrari.

The drivers go straight into competitive action next, with sprint qualifying taking place in Austin at 10.30pm UK time.

Norris tops FP1 in Austin

2025 F1 United States Grand Prix - Practice Results (1) 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m33.294s 2 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m33.549s 3 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m33.573s 4 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m33.639s 5 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m33.648s 6 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m33.920s 7 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m33.931s 8 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m33.965s 9 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m34.155s 10 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m34.333s 11 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m34.368s 12 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m34.478s 13 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m34.531s 14 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m34.610s 15 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m34.619s 16 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m34.653s 17 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m34.665s 18 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m34.737s 19 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m35.874s 20 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m36.080s

