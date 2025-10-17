2025 F1 United States GP - Friday Practice Results: Lando Norris fastest

2025 F1 United States GP - FP1 Results: Lando Norris fastest

Full results from Friday practice at the United States Grand Prix, Round 19 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Lando Norris set the pace in the only practice session at the 2025 F1 United States Grand Prix. 

The McLaren driver, who revealed ahead of the weekend he faces "repercussions" for the rest of the season for colliding with teammate Oscar Piastri last time out in Singapore, was fastest in FP1.

Norris edged out Nico Hulkenberg, who took a surprise P2 for Sauber, by 0.255 seconds on soft tyres during the qualifying simulation runs. 

Piastri, who holds a 22-point advantage over Norris with six races remaining, was third-quickest, 0.297s behind his title rival. 

Fernando Alonso was the other outlier in the top five, placing his Aston Martin fourth, ahead of Max Verstappen, who complained that his Red Bull was bottoming out in the closing stages of practice. 

Alex Albon took sixth for Williams, ahead of George Russell's Mercedes and Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, both of whom set their fastest laps on the medium tyre. 

Isack Hadjar and Oliver Bearman rounded out the top-10 for Racing Bulls and Haas. 

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc have been left on the backfoot after running into issues during  the sole practice session. 

Sainz completed just nine laps before his Williams encountered a gearbox problem, which left him garage-bound. 

Meanwhile Leclerc was unable to complete a qualifying simulation after reporting gear shift issues and a smell of oil in his Ferrari. 

The drivers go straight into competitive action next, with sprint qualifying taking place in Austin at 10.30pm UK time. 

2025 F1 United States Grand Prix - Practice Results (1)
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m33.294s
2Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m33.549s
3Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m33.573s
4Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m33.639s
5Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m33.648s
6Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m33.920s
7George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m33.931s
8Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m33.965s
9Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m34.155s
10Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m34.333s
11Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m34.368s
12Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m34.478s
13Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m34.531s
14Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m34.610s
15Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m34.619s
16Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m34.653s
17Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m34.665s
18Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m34.737s
19Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m35.874s
20Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m36.080s

 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

