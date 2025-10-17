2025 F1 United States GP - Friday Practice Results: Lando Norris fastest

2025 F1 United States GP - FP1 Results: Lando Norris fastest
Full results from Friday practice at the United States Grand Prix, Round 19 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Lando Norris set the pace in the only practice session at the 2025 F1 United States Grand Prix.
The McLaren driver, who revealed ahead of the weekend he faces "repercussions" for the rest of the season for colliding with teammate Oscar Piastri last time out in Singapore, was fastest in FP1.
Norris edged out Nico Hulkenberg, who took a surprise P2 for Sauber, by 0.255 seconds on soft tyres during the qualifying simulation runs.
Piastri, who holds a 22-point advantage over Norris with six races remaining, was third-quickest, 0.297s behind his title rival.
Fernando Alonso was the other outlier in the top five, placing his Aston Martin fourth, ahead of Max Verstappen, who complained that his Red Bull was bottoming out in the closing stages of practice.
Alex Albon took sixth for Williams, ahead of George Russell's Mercedes and Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, both of whom set their fastest laps on the medium tyre.
Isack Hadjar and Oliver Bearman rounded out the top-10 for Racing Bulls and Haas.
Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc have been left on the backfoot after running into issues during the sole practice session.
Sainz completed just nine laps before his Williams encountered a gearbox problem, which left him garage-bound.
Meanwhile Leclerc was unable to complete a qualifying simulation after reporting gear shift issues and a smell of oil in his Ferrari.
The drivers go straight into competitive action next, with sprint qualifying taking place in Austin at 10.30pm UK time.
Norris tops FP1 in Austin
|2025 F1 United States Grand Prix - Practice Results (1)
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m33.294s
|2
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m33.549s
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m33.573s
|4
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m33.639s
|5
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m33.648s
|6
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m33.920s
|7
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m33.931s
|8
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m33.965s
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m34.155s
|10
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m34.333s
|11
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m34.368s
|12
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m34.478s
|13
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m34.531s
|14
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m34.610s
|15
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m34.619s
|16
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m34.653s
|17
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m34.665s
|18
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m34.737s
|19
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m35.874s
|20
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m36.080s