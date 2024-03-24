2024 Portuguese Moto2 Grand Prix, Portimao - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 36m 3.959s 2 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) 36m 6.018s 3 Manuel Gonzalez SPA QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 36m 6.569s 4 Fermin Aldeguer SPA Beta Tools SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 36m 7.171s 5 Ai Ogura JPN MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) 36m 7.687s 6 Sergio Garcia SPA MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) 36m 10.675s 7 Celestino Vietti ITA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 36m 11.247s 8 Albert Arenas SPA QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 36m 11.622s 9 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) 36m 11.717s 10 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 36m 12.687s 11 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 36m 12.872s 12 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 36m 14.031s 13 Barry Baltus BEL RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) 36m 14.666s 14 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 36m 20.698s 15 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 36m 21.904s 16 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP (Kalex) 36m 22.030s 17 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 36m 25.625s 18 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 36m 25.850s 19 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) 36m 27.346s 20 Deniz Öncü TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 36m 30.482s 21 Jaume Masia SPA Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP (Kalex) 36m 37.953s 22 Izan Guevara SPA CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) 36m 45.193s 23 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 36m 45.295s 24 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) 36m 59.436s 25 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) +1 lap Ayumu Sasaki JPN Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) DNF Xavi Cardelus AND Fantic Racing (Kalex) DNF

After 15 runner-yup finishes, Aron Canet finally takes his debut Moto2 victory at Portimao as Joe Roberts and Manuel Gonzalez complete a close podium

Fermin Aldeguer overcame a double long lap penalty for jumping the start to claim fourth, but team-mate Alonso Lopez crashed out of the early lead.