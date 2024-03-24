2024 Portuguese Moto2 Grand Prix, Portimao - Race Results

Race results from the 2024 Portuguese Moto2 Grand Prix at Portimao.

PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)36m 3.959s
2Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team(Kalex)36m 6.018s
3Manuel GonzalezSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)36m 6.569s
4Fermin AldeguerSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)36m 7.171s
5Ai OguraJPNMT Helmets - MSI(Boscoscuro)36m 7.687s
6Sergio GarciaSPAMT Helmets - MSI(Boscoscuro)36m 10.675s
7Celestino ViettiITARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)36m 11.247s
8Albert ArenasSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)36m 11.622s
9Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team(Kalex)36m 11.717s
10Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)36m 12.687s
11Jeremy AlcobaSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)36m 12.872s
12Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)36m 14.031s
13Barry BaltusBELRW-Idrofoglia Racing GP(Kalex)36m 14.666s
14Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)36m 20.698s
15Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)36m 21.904s
16Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika GAS UP(Kalex)36m 22.030s
17Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)36m 25.625s
18Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)36m 25.850s
19Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDRW-Idrofoglia Racing GP(Kalex)36m 27.346s
20Deniz ÖncüTURRed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)36m 30.482s
21Jaume MasiaSPAPertamina Mandalika GAS UP(Kalex)36m 37.953s
22Izan GuevaraSPACFMOTO Inde Aspar Team(Kalex)36m 45.193s
23Mario AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)36m 45.295s
24Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team(Forward)36m 59.436s
25Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)+1 lap
 Ayumu SasakiJPNYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)DNF
 Xavi CardelusANDFantic Racing(Kalex)DNF 

After 15 runner-yup finishes, Aron Canet finally takes his debut Moto2 victory at Portimao as Joe Roberts and Manuel Gonzalez complete a close podium

Fermin Aldeguer overcame a double long lap penalty for jumping the start to claim fourth, but team-mate Alonso Lopez crashed out of the early lead.

 

