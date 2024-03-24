2024 Portuguese Moto2 Grand Prix, Portimao - Race Results
Race results from the 2024 Portuguese Moto2 Grand Prix at Portimao.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|36m 3.959s
|2
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|36m 6.018s
|3
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|36m 6.569s
|4
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|36m 7.171s
|5
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(Boscoscuro)
|36m 7.687s
|6
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(Boscoscuro)
|36m 10.675s
|7
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|36m 11.247s
|8
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|36m 11.622s
|9
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|36m 11.717s
|10
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|36m 12.687s
|11
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|36m 12.872s
|12
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|36m 14.031s
|13
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|36m 14.666s
|14
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|36m 20.698s
|15
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|36m 21.904s
|16
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP
|(Kalex)
|36m 22.030s
|17
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|36m 25.625s
|18
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|36m 25.850s
|19
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|36m 27.346s
|20
|Deniz Öncü
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|36m 30.482s
|21
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP
|(Kalex)
|36m 37.953s
|22
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|36m 45.193s
|23
|Mario Aji
|INA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|36m 45.295s
|24
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team
|(Forward)
|36m 59.436s
|25
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|+1 lap
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Xavi Cardelus
|AND
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|DNF
After 15 runner-yup finishes, Aron Canet finally takes his debut Moto2 victory at Portimao as Joe Roberts and Manuel Gonzalez complete a close podium
Fermin Aldeguer overcame a double long lap penalty for jumping the start to claim fourth, but team-mate Alonso Lopez crashed out of the early lead.