2024 Portuguese Moto2: Emotional first win finally comes for Canet

Round two of the Moto2 championship saw all Aron Canet’s dreams come true as he finally got to celebrate a long awaited Moto2 win in Portimao.

The Fantic rider was pushing early leader Alonso Lopez when his fellow countryman fell out of contention.

Canet took the advantage handed to him and was able to manage his race out front, not needing to wear out his tyres he looked comfortable and lead over the line by an eventual 2.059s.

The win has been a long time coming for Canet, who has been in the intermediate class for five years, picking up twenty podiums - including fifteen second places - before finally securing a hard earned win.

the #44 celebrated by showboating as early as the final corner, one leg and one hand off the bike, finger waving out a number one as he rounded it to take victory.

After much jostling for position as tyres faded it was Joe Roberts who took the chequered flag second.

The American Racing rider, who has been a previous winner in Portugal, was fifth in the early part of the race and was sat in behind Canet when he inherited first.

The battle raged on behind and both Ai Ogura and polesitter Manuel Gonzalez pushed to be the one chasing down Canet. There was no progress, so Roberts made his move and took over once again for second place.

The final podium spot went to Gonzalez for QJMotor Gresini, managing his bike well as his tyres faded.

Aldeguer fights back for fourth.

Fermin Aldeguer was battling it out with his Beta Tools Speed Up teammate Lopez at the start of the race, but had visibly rolled forward before the lights went out.

The inevitable penalty came - a double long lap trip. The first time around the dirty long lap loop, only used once in MotoE this weekend, saw the #54 drop from second to tenth, he was then quickly passed into eleventh.

Second lap completed and the comeback was rapid - Aldeguer put in a series of hard but fair, confident passes, picking up a new fastest race lap record, with his progress only slowed by his tyres not giving the grip he needed to keep putting in spectacular overtakes.

There was one more position to be picked up. Ogura was struggling with grip to and a moment for the Japanese rider left Aldeguer the opportunity to claim fourth, right at the end of the race.

At one point with Lopez leading , Aldeguer behind and Ogura in the fight for rostrum positions a clean sweep for Boscoscuro looked possible. In the end Aldeguer was their highest placed finisher.

Ogura was next to see the chequered flag in close company for fifth for MT Helmets -MSI.

His teammate, Sergio Garcia, made late forward progress to take sixth, three seconds further down the track.

Celestino Vietti followed. After qualifying 14th, he too put in a huge effort to make up places but had to stop briefly after his enthusiasm saw him make a pass while the yellow flags were out for Lopez. Once his penalty was complete the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider resumed his push for seventh.

Albert Arenas was right behind on the second QJMotor Gresini, with his own pressure coming from Marcos Ramirez, who had to settle for ninth on the second American Racing bike.

Somkiat Chantra was the last man to benefit from Jeremy Acloba heading in the wrong direction, the Idemitsu Honda Team Asia rider picking up a top ten finish at the Spaniard’s expense.

Tony Arbolino started well but also faded away, the Elf Marc VDS rider crossed the finish twelfth.

The final points on offer went to Barry Baltus (RW Idrofoglia Racing GP) in 13th, Senna Agius, who was the top rookie in 14th despite a penalty loop visit for not giving up a position to Darryn Binder (Liqui Moly Hisqvarna Intact GP, 15th) as his teammate was so far back he came out in front after his sanction.

Diogo Moreira was the best of the Moto3 graduate newcomers in 18th.

Crashes, injuries and replacements

After Lopez crashed out of the lead he remounted to finish 25th and one lap down.

There were also early exits for Xavi Cardelus and Ayumu Sasaki.

Jake Dixon began the race weekend and performed well in practice. The Aspar rider took the difficult but sensible choice to withdraw from the Portimao race after still suffering with the after effects of his huge Qatar spill.

Xavi Artigas and Filip Salac are both absent through arm pump issues.

Championship Standings

A win at last for Canet gives him more to cheer as it takes him to the overall championship lead with 31 points.

Consistency is key in the title race so Joe Roberts finds himself second after adding a second place to his seventh last time out, taking him to a total of 29.

Manuel Gonzalez sits third with 27, just one point ahead of Sergio Garcia, who is in turn one point ahead of Lopez after a DNF after his Qatar win leaves him on 25.

Early season favourite, Fermin Aldeguer is eleventh overall, with just thirteen points after two rounds.

