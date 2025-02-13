2025 Moto2 Portimao Test Results - Day 2

The first Moto2 test of 2025 has concluded with Aron Canet setting the fastest time, ahead of Jake Dixon and Manuel Gonzalez who rounded out the top three.

2025 Moto2 Portimao Test Results | Thursday | 17:30 Pos Rider Nat. Moto2 Team Bike Timing 1 Aron Canet ESP Fantic Racing Kalex 1:41.191 2 Jake Dixon GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team Boscoscuro 1:41.281 3 Manuel Gonzalez ESP Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP Kalex 1:41.287 4 Diogo Moreiera BRA Italtrans Racing Team Kalex 1:41.580 5 Barry Baltus BEL Fantic Racing Kalex 1:41.745 6 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP Kalex 1:41.854 7 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing Team Boscoscuro 1:41.887 8 Deniz Oncu TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo Kalex 1:41.920 9 Albert Arenas ESP Italjet Gresini Moto2 Kalex 1:41.980 10 Alonso Lopez ESP Team HDR Heidrun Speed Up Boscoscuro 1:42.059 11 Tony Arbolino ITA bLU cRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 Boscoscuro 1:42.117 12 Darryn Binder RSA Italjet Gresini Moto2 Kalex 1:42.178 13 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP Kalex 1:42.301 14 Celestino Vietti ITA Team HDR Heidrun Speed Up Boscoscuro 1:42.323 15 Sergio Garcia ESP QJMotor Frinsa MSi Boscoscuro 1:42.338 16 Adrian Huertas ESP Italtrans Racing Team Kalex 1:42.360 17 Alex Escrig ESP Klint Forward Factory Team Forward 1:42.387 18 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo Kalex 1:42.425 19 Dani Holgado ESP CFMoto Aspar Team Kalex 1:42.502 20 Mario Aji INA Idemitsu Honda Team Asia Kalex 1:42.558 21 Jorge Navarro ESP Klint Forward Factory Team Forward 1:42.635 22 Ayumu Sasaki JPN RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP Kalex 1:42.835 23 Ivan Ortola ESP QJMotor Frinsa MSi Boscoscuro 1:42.842 24 David Alonso COL CFMoto Aspar Team Kalex 1:42.874 25 Izan Guevara ESP bLU cRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 Boscoscuro 1:43.315 26 Yuki Kunii JPN Idemitsu Honda Team Asia Kalex 1:44.037