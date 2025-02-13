2025 Moto2 Portimao Test Results - Day 2
Final lap times from day two at this week's Moto2 test in Portimao.
The first Moto2 test of 2025 has concluded with Aron Canet setting the fastest time, ahead of Jake Dixon and Manuel Gonzalez who rounded out the top three.
2025 Moto2 Portimao Test Results | Thursday | 17:30
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Moto2 Team
|Bike
|Timing
|1
|Aron Canet
|ESP
|Fantic Racing
|Kalex
|1:41.191
|2
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|Boscoscuro
|1:41.281
|3
|Manuel Gonzalez
|ESP
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP
|Kalex
|1:41.287
|4
|Diogo Moreiera
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|Kalex
|1:41.580
|5
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fantic Racing
|Kalex
|1:41.745
|6
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP
|Kalex
|1:41.854
|7
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|Boscoscuro
|1:41.887
|8
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|Kalex
|1:41.920
|9
|Albert Arenas
|ESP
|Italjet Gresini Moto2
|Kalex
|1:41.980
|10
|Alonso Lopez
|ESP
|Team HDR Heidrun Speed Up
|Boscoscuro
|1:42.059
|11
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|bLU cRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2
|Boscoscuro
|1:42.117
|12
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2
|Kalex
|1:42.178
|13
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP
|Kalex
|1:42.301
|14
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Team HDR Heidrun Speed Up
|Boscoscuro
|1:42.323
|15
|Sergio Garcia
|ESP
|QJMotor Frinsa MSi
|Boscoscuro
|1:42.338
|16
|Adrian Huertas
|ESP
|Italtrans Racing Team
|Kalex
|1:42.360
|17
|Alex Escrig
|ESP
|Klint Forward Factory Team
|Forward
|1:42.387
|18
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|Kalex
|1:42.425
|19
|Dani Holgado
|ESP
|CFMoto Aspar Team
|Kalex
|1:42.502
|20
|Mario Aji
|INA
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia
|Kalex
|1:42.558
|21
|Jorge Navarro
|ESP
|Klint Forward Factory Team
|Forward
|1:42.635
|22
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP
|Kalex
|1:42.835
|23
|Ivan Ortola
|ESP
|QJMotor Frinsa MSi
|Boscoscuro
|1:42.842
|24
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMoto Aspar Team
|Kalex
|1:42.874
|25
|Izan Guevara
|ESP
|bLU cRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2
|Boscoscuro
|1:43.315
|26
|Yuki Kunii
|JPN
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia
|Kalex
|1:44.037
- Autodromo Internacional do Algarve Moto2 all-time lap record: 1:41.514 (M. Gonzalez, 2024)
- Autodromo Internacional do Algarve Moto2 race lap record: 1:42.221 (F. Aldeguer, 2024, lap 11)
Read More
Latest News
More News
Michael Schumacher now: Skiing accident means F1 icon is out of the public eye - what do we know?