2025 Moto2 Portimao Test Results - Day 2

Final lap times from day two at this week's Moto2 test in Portimao.

Aron Canet, 2024 Moto2 Portuguese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Aron Canet, 2024 Moto2 Portuguese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

The first Moto2 test of 2025 has concluded with Aron Canet setting the fastest time, ahead of Jake Dixon and Manuel Gonzalez who rounded out the top three.

2025 Moto2 Portimao Test Results | Thursday | 17:30

PosRiderNat.Moto2 TeamBikeTiming
1Aron CanetESPFantic RacingKalex1:41.191
2Jake DixonGBRElf Marc VDS Racing TeamBoscoscuro1:41.281
3Manuel GonzalezESPLiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GPKalex1:41.287
4Diogo MoreieraBRAItaltrans Racing TeamKalex1:41.580
5Barry BaltusBELFantic RacingKalex1:41.745
6Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GPKalex1:41.854
7Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing TeamBoscoscuro1:41.887
8Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM AjoKalex1:41.920
9Albert ArenasESPItaljet Gresini Moto2Kalex1:41.980
10Alonso LopezESPTeam HDR Heidrun Speed UpBoscoscuro1:42.059
11Tony ArbolinoITAbLU cRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2Boscoscuro1:42.117
12Darryn BinderRSAItaljet Gresini Moto2Kalex1:42.178
13Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GPKalex1:42.301
14Celestino ViettiITATeam HDR Heidrun Speed UpBoscoscuro1:42.323
15Sergio GarciaESPQJMotor Frinsa MSiBoscoscuro1:42.338
16Adrian HuertasESPItaltrans Racing TeamKalex1:42.360
17Alex EscrigESPKlint Forward Factory TeamForward1:42.387
18Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM AjoKalex1:42.425
19Dani HolgadoESPCFMoto Aspar TeamKalex1:42.502
20Mario AjiINAIdemitsu Honda Team AsiaKalex1:42.558
21Jorge NavarroESPKlint Forward Factory TeamForward1:42.635
22Ayumu SasakiJPNRW - Idrofoglia Racing GPKalex1:42.835
23Ivan OrtolaESPQJMotor Frinsa MSiBoscoscuro1:42.842
24David AlonsoCOLCFMoto Aspar TeamKalex1:42.874
25Izan GuevaraESPbLU cRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2Boscoscuro1:43.315
26Yuki KuniiJPNIdemitsu Honda Team AsiaKalex1:44.037
  • Autodromo Internacional do Algarve Moto2 all-time lap record: 1:41.514 (M. Gonzalez, 2024)
  • Autodromo Internacional do Algarve Moto2 race lap record: 1:42.221 (F. Aldeguer, 2024, lap 11)
2025 Moto2 Portimao Test Results - Day 2
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP Feature
1h ago
Ducati rivals should fear what’s next for Marc Marquez after engine drama
Marc Marquez
Moto2 Results
1h ago
2025 Moto2 Portimao Test Results - Day 2
Aron Canet, 2024 Moto2 Portuguese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
1h ago
Lando Norris reacts to driving McLaren’s 2025 F1 car for first time
Lando Norris in the new McLaren MCL39
F1 News
2h ago
Sauber’s F1 title sponsor ordered to leave UK over pornstar ad
Stake are the title sponsor of Sauber
MotoGP News
2h ago
Pedro Acosta says KTM's “four riders thinking the same"
Pedro Acosta, 2025 MotoGP Buriram Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

F1 News
3h ago
Oscar Piastri teases McLaren "innovations" on new 2025 F1 car
Oscar Piastri
F1 News
4h ago
Michael Schumacher now: Skiing accident means F1 icon is out of the public eye - what do we know?
F1 News
4h ago
Nightclub bouncer jailed over Michael Schumacher blackmail plot
Michael Schumacher
RR News
4h ago
Veteran Isle of Man TT team explain bike U-turn before Ducati commitment
Conor Cummins
MotoGP News
4h ago
Enea Bastianini: “My approach is not correct” to KTM MotoGP bike
Enea Bastianini, 2025 MotoGP Buriram Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.