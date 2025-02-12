2025 Moto2 Portimao Test Results - Day 1

Final lap times from day one at this week's Moto2 test in Portimao.

Aron Canet, 2024 Moto2 Portuguese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
The Moto2 preseason has begun for 2025 with the first day of testing at Portimao. Things started slowly with rain in the morning, but in the afternoon the lap times of the fastest riders were able to drop into the 1:42s and to within a second of the pole position time of last season.

Manuel Gonzalez was fastest overall after his switch to the Intact GP team, while Diogo Moreira and Aron Canet were second and third.

  • Autodromo Internacional do Algarve Moto2 all-time lap record: 1:41.514 (M. Gonzalez, 2024)
  • Autodromo Internacional do Algarve Moto2 race lap record: 1:42.221 (F. Aldeguer, 2024, lap 11)

2025 Moto2 Portimao Test Results | Wednesday | 17:30

PosRiderNat.Moto2 TeamBikeTiming
1Manuel GonzalezESPLiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GPKalex1:42.405
2Diogo MoreieraBRAItaltrans Racing TeamKalex1:42.436
3Aron CanetESPFantic RacingKalex1:42.491
4Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GPKalex1:42.650
5Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing TeamBoscoscuro1:42.959
6Adrian HuertasESPItaltrans Racing TeamKalex1:43.015
7Barry BaltusBELFantic RacingKalex1:43.066
8Jake DixonGBRElf Marc VDS Racing TeamBoscoscuro1:43.072
9Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GPKalex1:43.082
10Sergio GarciaESPQJMotor Frinsa MSiBoscoscuro1:43.298
11Albert ArenasESPItaljet Gresini Moto2Kalex1:43.299
12Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM AjoKalex1:43.356
13Darryn BinderRSAItaljet Gresini Moto2Kalex1:43.378
14Celestino ViettiITATeam HDR Heidrun Speed UpBoscoscuro1:43.385
15Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM AjoKalex1:43.686
16Ivan OrtolaESPQJMotor Frinsa MSiBoscoscuro1:43.740
17Mario AjiINAIdemitsu Honda Team AsiaKalex1:43.761
18Alex EscrigESPKlint Forward Factory TeamForward1:43.766
19Jorge NavarroESPKlint Forward Factory TeamForward1:44.001
20Dani HolgadoESPCFMoto Aspar TeamKalex1:44.144
21Ayumu SasakiJPNRW - Idrofoglia Racing GPKalex1:44.485
22David AlonsoCOLCFMoto Aspar TeamKalex1:46.578
23Yuki KuniiJPNIdemitsu Honda Team AsiaKalex1:46.669
