2025 Moto2 Portimao Test Results - Day 1

The Moto2 preseason has begun for 2025 with the first day of testing at Portimao. Things started slowly with rain in the morning, but in the afternoon the lap times of the fastest riders were able to drop into the 1:42s and to within a second of the pole position time of last season.

Manuel Gonzalez was fastest overall after his switch to the Intact GP team, while Diogo Moreira and Aron Canet were second and third.

Autodromo Internacional do Algarve Moto2 all-time lap record: 1:41.514 (M. Gonzalez, 2024)

Autodromo Internacional do Algarve Moto2 race lap record: 1:42.221 (F. Aldeguer, 2024, lap 11)