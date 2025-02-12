2025 Moto2 Portimao Test Results - Day 1
Final lap times from day one at this week's Moto2 test in Portimao.
The Moto2 preseason has begun for 2025 with the first day of testing at Portimao. Things started slowly with rain in the morning, but in the afternoon the lap times of the fastest riders were able to drop into the 1:42s and to within a second of the pole position time of last season.
Manuel Gonzalez was fastest overall after his switch to the Intact GP team, while Diogo Moreira and Aron Canet were second and third.
- Autodromo Internacional do Algarve Moto2 all-time lap record: 1:41.514 (M. Gonzalez, 2024)
- Autodromo Internacional do Algarve Moto2 race lap record: 1:42.221 (F. Aldeguer, 2024, lap 11)
2025 Moto2 Portimao Test Results | Wednesday | 17:30
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Moto2 Team
|Bike
|Timing
|1
|Manuel Gonzalez
|ESP
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP
|Kalex
|1:42.405
|2
|Diogo Moreiera
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|Kalex
|1:42.436
|3
|Aron Canet
|ESP
|Fantic Racing
|Kalex
|1:42.491
|4
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP
|Kalex
|1:42.650
|5
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|Boscoscuro
|1:42.959
|6
|Adrian Huertas
|ESP
|Italtrans Racing Team
|Kalex
|1:43.015
|7
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fantic Racing
|Kalex
|1:43.066
|8
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|Boscoscuro
|1:43.072
|9
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP
|Kalex
|1:43.082
|10
|Sergio Garcia
|ESP
|QJMotor Frinsa MSi
|Boscoscuro
|1:43.298
|11
|Albert Arenas
|ESP
|Italjet Gresini Moto2
|Kalex
|1:43.299
|12
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|Kalex
|1:43.356
|13
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2
|Kalex
|1:43.378
|14
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Team HDR Heidrun Speed Up
|Boscoscuro
|1:43.385
|15
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|Kalex
|1:43.686
|16
|Ivan Ortola
|ESP
|QJMotor Frinsa MSi
|Boscoscuro
|1:43.740
|17
|Mario Aji
|INA
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia
|Kalex
|1:43.761
|18
|Alex Escrig
|ESP
|Klint Forward Factory Team
|Forward
|1:43.766
|19
|Jorge Navarro
|ESP
|Klint Forward Factory Team
|Forward
|1:44.001
|20
|Dani Holgado
|ESP
|CFMoto Aspar Team
|Kalex
|1:44.144
|21
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP
|Kalex
|1:44.485
|22
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMoto Aspar Team
|Kalex
|1:46.578
|23
|Yuki Kunii
|JPN
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia
|Kalex
|1:46.669