David Alonso sustains dislocated shoulder to threaten Moto2 test participation

Moto2 testing in two weeks gives David Alonso cause for concern

David Alonso has suffered a bad injury while preparing for the new season.

The Moto3 champion has dislocated his shoulder while training in Spain.

“In Cartagena I had a little crash and dislocated my shoulder,” he revealed.

“Time to recover as quickly and safely as possible, day by day.”

Alonso, after brilliantly winning the Moto3 championship last year, will step into Moto2 this season.

But he now faces a race against time to be fit for the first official testing dates for his new class.

Moto2 official tests are February 12 and 13 at Portimao, giving him only two weeks to recover.

Alonso had only recently picked up an award for Athlete of the Year in his native Colombia.

His fantastic 2024 smashed Valentino Rossi’s long-standing record for amount of race wins in the class.

He will be aiming to make an impact at the higher level this year, but might already face an uphill battle getting accustomed to his new machinery because of his dislocated shoulder.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

