2025 Official Jerez Moto2 Test, Results - Day 2 (Wednesday)
Lap times from day two of the official 2025 Moto2 test at Jerez.
Day 2 of the three-day official Moto2 pre-season test is underway at Jerez...
|2025 Official Jerez Moto2 Test - Wednesday (Session 1)
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 39.998s
|2
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO
|(Kalex)
|+0.220s
|3
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|+0.238s
|4
|Deniz Öncü
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|+0.587s
|5
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO
|(Kalex)
|+0.611s
|6
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|+0.621s
|7
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|CFMOTO Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|+0.752s
|8
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|ITALJET Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|+0.753s
|9
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Boscoscuro)
|+0.781s
|10
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|+0.787s
|11
|Adrian Huertas
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|+0.820s
|12
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|+0.838s
|13
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|ITALJET Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|+0.976s
|14
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Team HDR Heidrun
|(Boscoscuro)
|+0.981s
|15
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2
|(Boscoscuro)
|+0.983s
|16
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2
|(Boscoscuro)
|+0.997s
|17
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team
|(Forward)
|+1.015s
|18
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|+1.130s
|19
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Boscoscuro)
|+1.161s
|20
|Mario Suryo Aji
|INA
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|+1.174s
|21
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team
|(Forward)
|+1.228s
|22
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|+1.312s
|23
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI
|(Boscoscuro)
|+1.323s
|24
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|+1.522s
|25
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI
|(Boscoscuro)
|+1.544s
|26
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|+1.571s
|27
|Yuki Kunii
|JPN
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|+2.496s
Fastest Day 1 time:
Diogo Moreira Kalex 1m 40.775s
Official Jerez Moto2 lap records:
Best lap: Aron Canet Kalex 1m 40.640s (2023)
Race lap: Joe Roberts Kalex 1m 41.020s (2024)