2025 Official Jerez Moto2 Test, Results - Day 2 (Wednesday)

Lap times from day two of the official 2025 Moto2 test at Jerez.

Day 2 of the three-day official Moto2 pre-season test is underway at Jerez...

2025 Official Jerez Moto2 Test - Wednesday (Session 1)
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Manuel GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP(Kalex)1m 39.998s
2Barry BaltusBELFantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)+0.220s
3Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)+0.238s
4Deniz ÖncüTURRed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)+0.587s
5Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)+0.611s
6Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP(Kalex)+0.621s
7Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Aspar Team(Kalex)+0.752s
8Albert ArenasSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2(Kalex)+0.753s
9Jake DixonGBRELF Marc VDS Racing Team(Boscoscuro)+0.781s
10Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDRW-Idrofoglia Racing GP(Kalex)+0.787s
11Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)+0.820s
12Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team(Kalex)+0.838s
13Darryn BinderRSAITALJET Gresini Moto2(Kalex)+0.976s
14Celestino ViettiITATeam HDR Heidrun(Boscoscuro)+0.981s
15Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2(Boscoscuro)+0.983s
16Tony ArbolinoITABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2(Boscoscuro)+0.997s
17Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team(Forward)+1.015s
18Ayumu SasakiJPNRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP(Kalex)+1.130s
19Filip SalacCZEELF Marc VDS Racing Team(Boscoscuro)+1.161s
20Mario Suryo AjiINAIdemitsu Honda Team Asia(Kalex)+1.174s
21Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team(Forward)+1.228s
22David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Aspar Team(Kalex)+1.312s
23Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI(Boscoscuro)+1.323s
24Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)+1.522s
25Sergio GarciaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI(Boscoscuro)+1.544s
26Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team(Kalex)+1.571s
27Yuki KuniiJPNIdemitsu Honda Team Asia(Kalex)+2.496s

Fastest Day 1 time:

Diogo Moreira Kalex 1m 40.775s

Official Jerez Moto2 lap records:

Best lap: Aron Canet Kalex 1m 40.640s (2023)

Race lap: Joe Roberts Kalex 1m 41.020s (2024)

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

