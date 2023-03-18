2023 Portimao Moto3 Test results - Day 2 lap times, Saturday

Peter McLaren's picture
18 Mar 2023
Diogo Moreira, Moto3, Portimao Moto3 test 17 March

Lap times from the second day of the Official 2023 Portimao Moto3 test.

The second day of the Official 2023 pre-season test for the Moto2 and Moto3 classes is underway at Portimao.

Track action takes place from 9:30am to 5:30pm, from Friday-Sunday, with each class having three track sessions per day.

The season-opening race weekend will be held at the same circuit on March 24-26.

Bastianini Will Cause Problems For Bagnaia | Crash MotoGP Podcast EP80

Jaume Masia was fastest on day one ahead of Romano Fenati and Tatsuki Suzuki.

A wet start in Portimao meant only four riders elected to set a time during the opening Saturday Moto3 session, before Diogo Moreira set the fastest time of the weekend so far in Session 2...

2023 Portimao Moto3 test times, Saturday - Session 2

PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Diogo MoreiraBRAMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)1m 48.369s
2David MuñozSPABOE Motorsports(KTM)1m 48.564s
3Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull KTM Tech3(KTM)1m 48.781s
4Ayumu SasakiJPNLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)1m 48.795s
5Scott OgdenGBRVisionTrack Racing Team(Honda)1m 48.854s
6Xavier ArtigasSPACFMoto Racing PruestelGP(CFMOTO)1m 48.881s
7Joel KelsoAUSCFMoto Racing PruestelGP(CFMOTO)1m 49.155s
8Riccardo RossiITASIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)1m 49.244s
9Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLeopard Racing(Honda)1m 49.386s
10José Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)1m 49.441s
11David AlonsoCOLGASGAS Aspar Team(GASGAS)1m 49.478s
12Jaume MasiaSPALeopard Racing(Honda)1m 49.552s
13Romano FenatiITARivacold Snipers Team(Honda)1m 49.635s
14Ryusei YamanakaJPNGASGAS Aspar Team(GASGAS)1m 49.702s
15Filippo FarioliITARed Bull KTM Tech3(KTM)1m 49.717s
16Syarifuddin AzmanMALMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)1m 49.830s
17Ivan OrtoláSPAAngeluss MTA Team(KTM)1m 49.952s
18Deniz ÖncüTURRed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)1m 50.003s
19Mario AjiINAHonda Team Asia(Honda)1m 50.062s
20Joshua WhatleyGBRVisionTrack Racing Team(Honda)1m 50.090s
21Matteo BertelleITARivacold Snipers Team(Honda)1m 50.105s
22Collin VeijerNEDLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)1m 50.193s
23Kaito TobaJPNSIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)1m 50.418s
24Stefano NepaITAAngeluss MTA Team(KTM)1m 50.443s
25Lorenzo FellonFRACIP Green Power(KTM)1m 50.481s
26David SalvadorSPACIP Green Power(KTM)1m 50.508s
27Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia(Honda)1m 50.564s
28Ana CarrascoSPABOE Motorsports(KTM)1m 51.010s

Fastest Day 1 lap time:
Jaume Masia  SPA Honda 1m 48.416s (Session 3)

Portimao Moto3 lap records:
Best lap:
Sergio Garcia SPA GASGAS 1m 47.274s (2020)
Fastest race lap:
Gabriel Rodrigo ARG Honda 1m 47.610s (2021)

 