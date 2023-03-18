2023 Portimao Moto3 Test results - Day 2 lap times, Saturday
Lap times from the second day of the Official 2023 Portimao Moto3 test.
The second day of the Official 2023 pre-season test for the Moto2 and Moto3 classes is underway at Portimao.
Track action takes place from 9:30am to 5:30pm, from Friday-Sunday, with each class having three track sessions per day.
The season-opening race weekend will be held at the same circuit on March 24-26.
Jaume Masia was fastest on day one ahead of Romano Fenati and Tatsuki Suzuki.
A wet start in Portimao meant only four riders elected to set a time during the opening Saturday Moto3 session, before Diogo Moreira set the fastest time of the weekend so far in Session 2...
2023 Portimao Moto3 test times, Saturday - Session 2
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(KTM)
|1m 48.369s
|2
|David Muñoz
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|1m 48.564s
|3
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|(KTM)
|1m 48.781s
|4
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Husqvarna)
|1m 48.795s
|5
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|VisionTrack Racing Team
|(Honda)
|1m 48.854s
|6
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|CFMoto Racing PruestelGP
|(CFMOTO)
|1m 48.881s
|7
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|CFMoto Racing PruestelGP
|(CFMOTO)
|1m 49.155s
|8
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|1m 49.244s
|9
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|JPN
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|1m 49.386s
|10
|José Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|1m 49.441s
|11
|David Alonso
|COL
|GASGAS Aspar Team
|(GASGAS)
|1m 49.478s
|12
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|1m 49.552s
|13
|Romano Fenati
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|(Honda)
|1m 49.635s
|14
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|GASGAS Aspar Team
|(GASGAS)
|1m 49.702s
|15
|Filippo Farioli
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|(KTM)
|1m 49.717s
|16
|Syarifuddin Azman
|MAL
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(KTM)
|1m 49.830s
|17
|Ivan Ortolá
|SPA
|Angeluss MTA Team
|(KTM)
|1m 49.952s
|18
|Deniz Öncü
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|1m 50.003s
|19
|Mario Aji
|INA
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|1m 50.062s
|20
|Joshua Whatley
|GBR
|VisionTrack Racing Team
|(Honda)
|1m 50.090s
|21
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|(Honda)
|1m 50.105s
|22
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Husqvarna)
|1m 50.193s
|23
|Kaito Toba
|JPN
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|1m 50.418s
|24
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|Angeluss MTA Team
|(KTM)
|1m 50.443s
|25
|Lorenzo Fellon
|FRA
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|1m 50.481s
|26
|David Salvador
|SPA
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|1m 50.508s
|27
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|1m 50.564s
|28
|Ana Carrasco
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|1m 51.010s
Fastest Day 1 lap time:
Jaume Masia SPA Honda 1m 48.416s (Session 3)
Portimao Moto3 lap records:
Best lap:
Sergio Garcia SPA GASGAS 1m 47.274s (2020)
Fastest race lap:
Gabriel Rodrigo ARG Honda 1m 47.610s (2021)