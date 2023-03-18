The second day of the Official 2023 pre-season test for the Moto2 and Moto3 classes is underway at Portimao.

Track action takes place from 9:30am to 5:30pm, from Friday-Sunday, with each class having three track sessions per day.

The season-opening race weekend will be held at the same circuit on March 24-26.

Jaume Masia was fastest on day one ahead of Romano Fenati and Tatsuki Suzuki.

A wet start in Portimao meant only four riders elected to set a time during the opening Saturday Moto3 session, before Diogo Moreira set the fastest time of the weekend so far in Session 2...

2023 Portimao Moto3 test times, Saturday - Session 2 Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Diogo Moreira BRA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 1m 48.369s 2 David Muñoz SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) 1m 48.564s 3 Daniel Holgado SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) 1m 48.781s 4 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) 1m 48.795s 5 Scott Ogden GBR VisionTrack Racing Team (Honda) 1m 48.854s 6 Xavier Artigas SPA CFMoto Racing PruestelGP (CFMOTO) 1m 48.881s 7 Joel Kelso AUS CFMoto Racing PruestelGP (CFMOTO) 1m 49.155s 8 Riccardo Rossi ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 1m 49.244s 9 Tatsuki Suzuki JPN Leopard Racing (Honda) 1m 49.386s 10 José Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1m 49.441s 11 David Alonso COL GASGAS Aspar Team (GASGAS) 1m 49.478s 12 Jaume Masia SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) 1m 49.552s 13 Romano Fenati ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 1m 49.635s 14 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN GASGAS Aspar Team (GASGAS) 1m 49.702s 15 Filippo Farioli ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) 1m 49.717s 16 Syarifuddin Azman MAL MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 1m 49.830s 17 Ivan Ortolá SPA Angeluss MTA Team (KTM) 1m 49.952s 18 Deniz Öncü TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1m 50.003s 19 Mario Aji INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) 1m 50.062s 20 Joshua Whatley GBR VisionTrack Racing Team (Honda) 1m 50.090s 21 Matteo Bertelle ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 1m 50.105s 22 Collin Veijer NED Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) 1m 50.193s 23 Kaito Toba JPN SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 1m 50.418s 24 Stefano Nepa ITA Angeluss MTA Team (KTM) 1m 50.443s 25 Lorenzo Fellon FRA CIP Green Power (KTM) 1m 50.481s 26 David Salvador SPA CIP Green Power (KTM) 1m 50.508s 27 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) 1m 50.564s 28 Ana Carrasco SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) 1m 51.010s

Fastest Day 1 lap time:

Jaume Masia SPA Honda 1m 48.416s (Session 3)