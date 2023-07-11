Just half a season into his two-year deal with LCR Honda, Rins already looks set to leave the Japanese manufacturer in favour of a switch to the factory Yamaha team.

This was the take of Enea Bastianini and Tony Arbolino’s rider manager, Carlo Pernat, who was very convinced that Rins will get out of his contract early to become Fabio Quartararo’s teammate.

A rider change that was not expected, Rins potentially leaving Honda could have a big effect on their plans for the 2024 campaign.

Takaaki Nakagami, who was thought to be under pressure once again, could be given another lifeline if the team has to replace Rins.

Ai Ogura has been heavily linked with LCR Honda, however, that same speculation has centred around replacing Nakagami as opposed to becoming his teammate.

So who are the riders that could replace Rins should he leave Honda?

Iker Lecuona

The WorldSBK rider has already stood in for both Marc Marquez and Joan Mir at different stages this season, and although he’s struggled in WorldSBK, the Japanese brand appears to rate the Spaniard very highly.

Lecuona would be an obvious choice based on his MotoGP experience, but also because he’s still very young.

Jake Dixon

Perhaps a surprising choice to make this list, Dixon’s name has not been linked too heavily with MotoGP in recent times, however, the British rider is in the form of his life.

Back-to-back podiums at Mugello and Sachsenring were followed by a first-ever win in Moto2 at Assen.

Dixon has added consistency to his game and elevated himself into a title challenger, which could make Honda, who are unlikely to get their hands on Pedro Acosta or Arbolino, very interested.

Franco Morbidelli

If Rins does join Yamaha then it will be at the expense of Morbidelli who will be in need of changing manufacturers.

Ducati would be the most likely destination, especially if Marco Bezzecchi moves to Pramac, but if Ducati remain set with their line-ups at Pramac, Mooney VR46 and Arbolino replaces Fabio Di Giannantonio at Gresini, which has been rumoured, then Honda could be the Italian rider’s only option.