Explained: New 2024 MotoGP concessions system

The previous Concessions system was effectively redundant once Aprilia achieved enough podium results to join the other factories on the same technical rules at the start of this season.

But a clear divide has emerged between the performance of the European (Ducati, KTM and Aprilia) and Japanese (Honda and Yamaha) factories, whose results have gone sharply downhill in recent years.

Although Yamaha took podiums with Fabio Quartararo and Honda broke its victory drought with Alex Rins this year, European bikes filled the top nine places in the riders’ championship and top three (out of five) in the constructors’ standings.

The revised race weekend format, with less practice time due to a new Sprint race every Saturday, has also made it harder to close the technical gap.

With Suzuki’s shock exit fresh in the memory, a revised – and much more complex - Concession system has been agreed by the MSMA to allow struggling manufacturers more opportunities to develop their bikes.

Rather than podium finishes, under the old system, access to a range of Concessions - ranked A, B, C and D - will be determined by percentage of the maximum constructors’ points scored:

* Wildcards not subject to engine specification freeze. A maximum of three wildcards before the summer test ban and a maximum of three wildcards after the summer test ban are permitted.

** Must discard a previous aero specification.

Which manufacturer has which ranking?

From the results of the 2023 constructors’ standings, the ranking for each factory for the start of the 2024 season is as follows:

Maximum possible constructors' score: 25 points x 20 (GP) races + 12 points x 19 (Sprint) races = 728 points.

Ducati: 700 points = 96% (Ranking A) KTM: 373 points = 51% (Ranking C) Aprilia: 326 points = 45% (Ranking C) Yamaha: 196 points = 27% (Ranking D) Honda: 185 points = 25% (Ranking D)

That means, amongst other things, Ducati is set to miss out on any wild-cards next season, while Honda and Yamaha race riders can now take part in private testing, have more engine changes and freedom to alter their engine design.

The recalculation of each Concession ranking will be done in two ‘windows’:

Window 1: From the first event to the last event of the season.

From the first event to the last event of the season. Window 2: From the first event after the summer test ban to the last event before the summer test ban begins in the following season.

If a manufacturer changes rank during 'Window 2', the following will occur:

Immediately:

Test tyre allowance will be reduced/increased as per their rank – unless the manufacturer has already used more tyres than the number they have been reduced to.

Private testing with or without contracted riders.

Testing at any GP circuit or three manufacturer-nominated circuits for the remainder of the season.

Wildcard allowance increased or reduced. This includes the cancellation of any wildcards that had already approved by the GPC for the period after the test ban.

Aero updates will be reduced/increased as per their rank (unless manufacturer has already used more aero specifications than the ones reduced to).

If changing down from Rank C to D: Engine allowance increased, free engine specification, and one more aero update allowed if a previous iteration is discarded.

For the following season:

If changing up from Rank D to C: Engine allowance reduced, engine specification frozen UNLESS the manufacturer returns to Rank D by the end of the season.