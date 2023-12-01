Marc Marquez to Francesco Bagnaia: The 2023 MotoGP falls list
This is how the MotoGP field was ranked in terms of falls during the 2023 season, the first to feature Sprint races in a revised weekend format.
Topping the list with a new high of 29 was Marc Marquez, despite missing three complete rounds and two further Sunday races due to injuries.
Marquez’s previous record was 27 falls in 2017.
Second on the list was new Repsol Honda team-mate Joan Mir, who fell 24 times despite skipping three events (if including being absent after FP1 in Valencia) plus two other partial weekends. Mir's previous high was 12 in his rookie 2019 season, at Suzuki.
The non-Honda riders with the most falls were Aleix Espargaro and KTM rookie Augusto Fernandez, with 23.
Espargaro started all 39 races this year, despite injuries when he was taken out in Qatar, and had a total of just 15 falls over the 17 rounds until Sepang, when he suffered four accidents on Friday alone.
The most Ducati falls were by Alex Marquez, at 21, matching his final Honda season.
The Yamaha riders were both in single digits, with Fabio Quartararo on 9 (but still his most per season) and team-mate Franco Morbidelli (equal) last on the list.
Like Morbidelli and Aprilia's Maverick Vinales, newly crowned world champion Francesco Bagnaia only fell seven times this season.
But with five of those incidents happening in races, they almost cost him dearly in terms of the title, which went down to a final-round showdown with Jorge Martin.
Martin’s chances officially ended with a 16th fall, when he tangled with Marc Marquez in the Valencia finale.
The total number of falls in the premier class only increased by 23 this season, from 335 to 358, although the number of injuries meant that not a single race took place with the complete line-up of full-time riders.
Overall, for MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3, there were 1,012 accidents this year compared with 1,106 last season. Moto2 and Moto3 had less track time this season.
Aron Canet had the most Moto2 falls (24) with rookie David Alonso topping Moto3 (23).
In terms of tracks, the slippery Buddh International Circuit was tied with the notoriously treacherous Le Mans for the most accidents, in all grand prix classes, over a 2023 race weekend (79).
The official MotoGP stats only count accidents during race weekends, and not any that occur during testing.
|2023 MotoGP falls list - Riders
|Rider
|Bike
|Falls
|1
|Marc Marquez
|Honda
|29
|2
|Joan Mir
|Honda
|24
|3
|Aleix Espargaro
|Aprilia
|23
|3
|Augusto Fernandez
|KTM
|23
|5
|Alex Marquez
|Ducati
|21
|5
|Jack Miller
|KTM
|21
|7
|Marco Bezzecchi
|Ducati
|20
|8
|Pol Espargaro
|KTM
|16
|8
|Luca Marini
|Ducati
|16
|8
|Jorge Martin
|Ducati
|16
|11
|Brad Binder
|KTM
|15
|11
|Miguel Oliveira
|Aprilia
|15
|11
|Johann Zarco
|Ducati
|15
|14
|Enea Bastianini
|Ducati
|13
|14
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|Ducati
|13
|14
|Raul Fernandez
|Aprilia
|13
|17
|Takaaki Nakagami
|Honda
|12
|18
|Fabio Quartararo
|Yamaha
|9
|19
|Alex Rins
|Honda
|8
|20
|Francesco Bagnaia
|Ducati
|7
|20
|Franco Morbidelli
|Yamaha
|7
|20
|Maverick Viñales
|Aprilia
|7
|23
|Stefan Bradl*
|Honda
|3
|23
|Iker Lecuona*
|Honda
|3
|23
|Michele Pirro*
|Ducati
|3
|26
|Jonas Folger*
|KTM
|2
|26
|Lorenzo Savadori*
|Aprilia
|2
|28
|Danilo Petrucci*
|Ducati
|1
|28
|Takumi Takahashi*
|Honda
|1
|30
|Alvaro Bautista*
|Ducati
|0
|30
|Cal Crutchlow*
|Yamaha
|0
|30
|Dani Pedrosa*
|KTM
|0
* wild-card and/or replacement rider.
|2023 MotoGP falls list - Manufacturers
|Brand
|Full time Bikes
|Total falls
|1
|Ducati
|8
|125
|2
|Honda
|4
|80
|3
|KTM
|4
|77
|4
|Aprilia
|4
|60
|5
|Yamaha
|2
|16
|2023 falls list - Circuits (all GP classes)
|Circuit
|Total falls
|1
|Buddh International Circuit
|79
|1
|Le Mans
|79
|3
|Circuit Of The Americas
|69
|4
|Sepang International Circuit
|65
|5
|Mandalika Circuit
|60
|6
|Silverstone Circuit
|58
|7
|Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
|57
|7
|Circuit Ricardo Tormo
|57
|9
|Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli
|54
|10
|Phillip Island
|51
|10
|TT Circuit Assen
|51
|12
|Circuito de Jerez - Ángel Nieto
|50
|13
|Sachsenring
|45
|14
|Mobility Resort Motegi
|43
|15
|Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello
|42
|16
|Red Bull Ring - Spielberg
|41
|17
|Lusail International Circuit
|30
|18
|Chang International Circuit
|29
|18
|Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
|29
|20
|Termas de Río Hondo
|23