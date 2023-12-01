Topping the list with a new high of 29 was Marc Marquez, despite missing three complete rounds and two further Sunday races due to injuries.

Marquez’s previous record was 27 falls in 2017.

Second on the list was new Repsol Honda team-mate Joan Mir, who fell 24 times despite skipping three events (if including being absent after FP1 in Valencia) plus two other partial weekends. Mir's previous high was 12 in his rookie 2019 season, at Suzuki.

The non-Honda riders with the most falls were Aleix Espargaro and KTM rookie Augusto Fernandez, with 23.

Espargaro started all 39 races this year, despite injuries when he was taken out in Qatar, and had a total of just 15 falls over the 17 rounds until Sepang, when he suffered four accidents on Friday alone.

The most Ducati falls were by Alex Marquez, at 21, matching his final Honda season.

The Yamaha riders were both in single digits, with Fabio Quartararo on 9 (but still his most per season) and team-mate Franco Morbidelli (equal) last on the list.

Like Morbidelli and Aprilia's Maverick Vinales, newly crowned world champion Francesco Bagnaia only fell seven times this season.

But with five of those incidents happening in races, they almost cost him dearly in terms of the title, which went down to a final-round showdown with Jorge Martin.

Martin’s chances officially ended with a 16th fall, when he tangled with Marc Marquez in the Valencia finale.

The total number of falls in the premier class only increased by 23 this season, from 335 to 358, although the number of injuries meant that not a single race took place with the complete line-up of full-time riders.

Overall, for MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3, there were 1,012 accidents this year compared with 1,106 last season. Moto2 and Moto3 had less track time this season.

Aron Canet had the most Moto2 falls (24) with rookie David Alonso topping Moto3 (23).

In terms of tracks, the slippery Buddh International Circuit was tied with the notoriously treacherous Le Mans for the most accidents, in all grand prix classes, over a 2023 race weekend (79).

The official MotoGP stats only count accidents during race weekends, and not any that occur during testing.

2023 MotoGP falls list - Riders Rider Bike Falls 1 Marc Marquez Honda 29 2 Joan Mir Honda 24 3 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 23 3 Augusto Fernandez KTM 23 5 Alex Marquez Ducati 21 5 Jack Miller KTM 21 7 Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 20 8 Pol Espargaro KTM 16 8 Luca Marini Ducati 16 8 Jorge Martin Ducati 16 11 Brad Binder KTM 15 11 Miguel Oliveira Aprilia 15 11 Johann Zarco Ducati 15 14 Enea Bastianini Ducati 13 14 Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 13 14 Raul Fernandez Aprilia 13 17 Takaaki Nakagami Honda 12 18 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 9 19 Alex Rins Honda 8 20 Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 7 20 Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 7 20 Maverick Viñales Aprilia 7 23 Stefan Bradl* Honda 3 23 Iker Lecuona* Honda 3 23 Michele Pirro* Ducati 3 26 Jonas Folger* KTM 2 26 Lorenzo Savadori* Aprilia 2 28 Danilo Petrucci* Ducati 1 28 Takumi Takahashi* Honda 1 30 Alvaro Bautista* Ducati 0 30 Cal Crutchlow* Yamaha 0 30 Dani Pedrosa* KTM 0

* wild-card and/or replacement rider.

2023 MotoGP falls list - Manufacturers Brand Full time Bikes Total falls 1 Ducati 8 125 2 Honda 4 80 3 KTM 4 77 4 Aprilia 4 60 5 Yamaha 2 16