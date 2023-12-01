Marc Marquez to Francesco Bagnaia: The 2023 MotoGP falls list

Peter McLaren's picture
1 Dec 2023
Marc Marquez crash, Portuguese MotoGP. 24 March

This is how the MotoGP field was ranked in terms of falls during the 2023 season, the first to feature Sprint races in a revised weekend format.

Topping the list with a new high of 29 was Marc Marquez, despite missing three complete rounds and two further Sunday races due to injuries.

Marquez’s previous record was 27 falls in 2017.

Second on the list was new Repsol Honda team-mate Joan Mir, who fell 24 times despite skipping three events (if including being absent after FP1 in Valencia) plus two other partial weekends. Mir's previous high was 12 in his rookie 2019 season, at Suzuki.

The non-Honda riders with the most falls were Aleix Espargaro and KTM rookie Augusto Fernandez, with 23.

Espargaro started all 39 races this year, despite injuries when he was taken out in Qatar, and had a total of just 15 falls over the 17 rounds until Sepang, when he suffered four accidents on Friday alone.

The most Ducati falls were by Alex Marquez, at 21, matching his final Honda season.

The Yamaha riders were both in single digits, with Fabio Quartararo on 9 (but still his most per season) and team-mate Franco Morbidelli (equal) last on the list.

Like Morbidelli and Aprilia's Maverick Vinales, newly crowned world champion Francesco Bagnaia only fell seven times this season.

But with five of those incidents happening in races, they almost cost him dearly in terms of the title, which went down to a final-round showdown with Jorge Martin.

Martin’s chances officially ended with a 16th fall, when he tangled with Marc Marquez in the Valencia finale.

The total number of falls in the premier class only increased by 23 this season, from 335 to 358, although the number of injuries meant that not a single race took place with the complete line-up of full-time riders.

Overall, for MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3, there were 1,012 accidents this year compared with 1,106 last season. Moto2 and Moto3 had less track time this season.

Aron Canet had the most Moto2 falls (24) with rookie David Alonso topping Moto3 (23).

In terms of tracks, the slippery Buddh International Circuit was tied with the notoriously treacherous Le Mans for the most accidents, in all grand prix classes, over a 2023 race weekend (79). 

The official MotoGP stats only count accidents during race weekends, and not any that occur during testing.

2023 MotoGP falls list - Riders
 RiderBikeFalls
1Marc MarquezHonda29
2Joan MirHonda24
3Aleix EspargaroAprilia23
3Augusto FernandezKTM23
5Alex MarquezDucati21
5Jack MillerKTM21
7Marco BezzecchiDucati20
8Pol EspargaroKTM16
8Luca MariniDucati16
8Jorge MartinDucati16
11Brad BinderKTM15
11Miguel OliveiraAprilia15
11Johann ZarcoDucati15
14Enea BastianiniDucati13
14Fabio Di GiannantonioDucati13
14Raul FernandezAprilia13
17Takaaki NakagamiHonda12
18Fabio QuartararoYamaha9
19Alex RinsHonda8
20Francesco BagnaiaDucati7
20Franco MorbidelliYamaha7
20Maverick ViñalesAprilia7
23Stefan Bradl*Honda3
23Iker Lecuona*Honda3
23Michele Pirro*Ducati3
26Jonas Folger*KTM2
26Lorenzo Savadori*Aprilia2
28Danilo Petrucci*Ducati1
28Takumi Takahashi*Honda1
30Alvaro Bautista*Ducati0
30Cal Crutchlow*Yamaha0
30Dani Pedrosa*KTM0

* wild-card and/or replacement rider.

2023 MotoGP falls list - Manufacturers
 BrandFull time BikesTotal falls
1Ducati8125
2Honda480
3KTM477
4Aprilia460
5Yamaha216

 

2023 falls list - Circuits  (all GP classes)
 CircuitTotal falls
1Buddh International Circuit79
1Le Mans79
3Circuit Of The Americas69
4Sepang International Circuit65
5Mandalika Circuit60
6Silverstone Circuit58
7Autódromo Internacional do Algarve57
7Circuit Ricardo Tormo57
9Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli54
10Phillip Island51
10TT Circuit Assen51
12Circuito de Jerez - Ángel Nieto50
13Sachsenring45
14Mobility Resort Motegi43
15Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello42
16Red Bull Ring - Spielberg41
17Lusail International Circuit30
18Chang International Circuit29
18Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya29
20Termas de Río Hondo23