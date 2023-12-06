After repeated infractions and breaches of the Participation Agreement, Dorna Sports announced it would not be allowing RNF to continue in the sport.

As a result, Razlan Razali left his post as founder of RNF and relented Team Owner duties.

That paved the way for American brand Trackhouse Racing to swoop in and become the new boys in MotoGP.

But who are Trackhouse Racing?

Trackhouse Racing is owned by Justin Marks and Music star Pitbull. They first made their racing debut by joining Nascar in 2021.

They have won six races in the Nascar Cup, most notably with Shane Van Gisbergen when the Kiwi made his debut in the series this year.

Trackhouse Racing has also had longtime F1 driver Kimi Raikkonen compete for them as part of their Project91 team, the same team Van Gisbergen drove for in 2023.

How is Pitbull involved?

Pitbull part-owns the team alongside Marks and has had huge involvement since their partnership began.

The musician, known as ‘Mr Worldwide’ said this when Trackhouse Racing was first created: “The whole initiative when we got together with Trackhouse was all about uniting people and creating an awareness for Trackhouse and also for the sport of NASCAR.

“I feel like music is a universal language, it unites, it doesn't divide and it’s the same way you utilise the race car and how everybody loves racing so you put them together and to me, that’s what it’s all about."

Plans for MotoGP in 2024…

As part of their takeover, Trackhouse Racing will be relying on current riders Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez, thus no changes are taking place at the American team.

In terms of the machinery, Oliveira and Fernandez will again be using RS-GP Aprilia bikes, although it remains to be seen whether one of both riders will be given a 2024 factory bike.

What Trackhouse Racing means for American talent?

Like in Moto2, the introduction of the American Racing team meant new opportunities for American riders such as Cameron Beaubier and Sean Dylan Kelly.

Both of those riders have since left the grand prix paddock, with only Joe Roberts representing the United States.

But with Trackhouse Racing coming into the sport it should open more doors for American talent.

During the team’s presentation their unofficial livery paid homage to Nicky Hayden in the form of a previous testing colour scheme.

Speaking about the decision to join MotoGP, Marks said: “Joining the MotoGP World Championship is a very exciting moment for our young company.

“Trackhouse has worked from day one to recognize unique and compelling motorsport opportunities and being able to expand to a global series like MotoGP is a massive step in scaling the company.

“We believe deeply in the mission of Dorna and are committed to bringing something new and exciting to the championship while working hard to help grow and amplify this amazing sport to millions of new fans in North America and beyond.”