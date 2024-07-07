German MotoGP Rider Ratings: Best scores of the season for three riders...

Francesco Bagnaia - 10

After making the perfect start from P4, Bagnaia had no answer for Jorge Martin and Miguel Oliveira in the sprint, settling for third after holding team-mate Enea Bastianini at bay. On course for second in the main race, Bagnaia saw his eyes light up when Martin crashed out of top spot.

Marc Marquez - 9.5

A nightmare exit in Q1 was saved by a brilliant comeback ride to sixth in the sprint. Marquez was dealing with bruised ribs and a fractured finger throughout Saturday’s action. Marquez was nothing short of superb in the grand prix, achieving second place despite damage to his screen which was caused by a collision with Franco Morbidelli at turn one.

Alex Marquez - 9

A strong weekend for Alex Marquez didn’t quite lead into the sprint race as he sturggled to hold onto his original grid slot. The Gresini rider eventually finished ninth. His best result of the season, Marquez was brilliant as he secured P3 just behind his brother.

Enea Bastianini - 8

Following a strong sprint race recovery, Bastianini again had good late race pace although he had no answer for Marquez who powered away from Morbidelli and himself when battling for P4.

Franco Morbidelli - 8.5

One of his best performances since joining Ducati, Franco Morbidelli won the battle between himself, Marc Marquez and Maverick Vinales in the sprint to finish P5. Running as high as second in the main race, Morbidelli was an early contender for the win as he produced a brilliant move on Bagnaia for second. However, the Italian faded slightly as the race went on but not enough to slip out of the top five.

Miguel Oliveira - 8.5

By far his best showing of the 2024 season, Miguel Oliveira built on his strong qualifying by securing a well deserved P2 in the sprint. Despite dropping out of podium contention shortly after mid-race distance, Oliveira was at his best for much of the race and provided the only non-Ducati challenge.

Pedro Acosta - 7

A difficult weekend ended with Acosta managing to finish as the top KTM yet again. Last in the sprint following a mistake, Acosta grew into the grand prix as he claimed a very solid P7.

Marco Bezzecchi - 6.5

After moving through Q1 at the expense of Marc Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi ended his German MotoGP with another solid showing as he moved from 12th to eighth.

Brad Binder - 5.5

KTM’s struggles persisted over the German MotoGP weekend and Brad Binder suffered as a result. Early contact with Marc Marquez on lap one did little to disturb the South African who was three tenths down on Acosta at the checkered flag.

Raul Fernandez - 6

Unlike his team-mate Oliveira, Raul Fernandez didn’t have the race pace to stay in the points during the sprint as he rapidly slipped through the field. Fernandez suffered similar issues in the grand prix although his slide down the order was not as noticeable.

Fabio Quartararo - 6

A very solid showing from Fabio Quartararo on a weekend where the Yamaha was off the pace compared to its rivals.

Maverick Vinales - 5

After topping Friday practice, Maverick Vinales suffered two big falls prior to the sprint including a massive highside at turn ten which hindered his performance in the race. In the main race Vinales was inside the top ten before making a mistake at turn seven which resulted in him dropping out of contention.

Jack Miller - 4

Jack Miller’s tough 2024 season continued in Germany as he managed to hold off Augusto Fernandez, the problem though, was that the battle took place for P13.

Augusto Fernandez - 3.5

During practice Augusto Fernandez showed some promise for the GASGAS Tech 3 team, however, that didn’t translate into either race.

Takaaki Nakagami - 4

The top Honda rider, Nakagami delivered a strong performance to beat Luca Marini by less than half a tenth to score the final point.

Luca Marini - 4

A much improved weekend for Marini who managed to out-pace team-mate Joan Mir on multiple occasions.

Johann Zarco - 4

Not the weekend Johann Zarco would have been hoping for as he struggled for pace throughout.

Stefan Bradl - 4.5

After receiving a grid penalty for blocking Marc Marquez in Q1, Bradl put it behind him as he surprisingly finished ahead of Mir.

Joan Mir - 3

A weekend to forget for the Spaniard as the 2020 world champion was extremely quiet throughout the grand prix.

Remy Gardner - 4.5

Although Gardner was last in the race, Remy Gardner showed glimpses of potential in his stand-in ride for Alex Rins.

Jorge Martin - 5

After momentarily losing the lead in the sprint, Jorge Martin put a swift end to Francesco Bagnaia’s five-race winning streak as he overtook the world champion on lap two before taking a comfortable win. But in the grand prix it was a different story for the former championship leader, as he crashed from the lead with two laps to go. A mistake that will haunt Martin and could be vital at the end of the season handed Bagnaia the win.

Fabio Di Giannantonio - 6

A big crash at turn one on Friday meant Fabio Di Giannantonio was riding with a big injury to his right shoulder. But the Italian put it behind him to impress in qualifying before dropping back in the sprint. During the grand prix Di Giannantonio was forced to retire due to a mechanical issue.