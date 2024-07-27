What are Jack Miller's remaining options in MotoGP?

Jack Miller is at risk of losing his position as a MotoGP rider, with Honda the latest to keep hold of Joan Mir.

Although Miller was not expected to be in the running for a factory Honda seat, the renewed deal between Mir and Honda means another seat is off the table for the Australian.

Miller, who will leave KTM at the end of this season, has very few options remaining as it stands.

Pramac Yamaha and Trackhouse Racing are the only 'real' options left on the table for the former Honda and Ducati rider.

Seats are officially still available at Gresini and VR46 Ducati, however, Fermin Aldeguer will get one of those spots (likely Gresini) while Franco Morbidelli is expected to slot in alongside Fabio Di Giannantonio at VR46.

Pramac?

Signing Miller would be a huge move as he brings experience from three different manufacturers, something only Maverick Vinales and Johann Zarco also have.

Miller is also a race winner for two different brands and has shown a knack for helping develop a bike that's not the fastest.

Pramac are the most obvious choice as the team would be getting a rider with huge experience on many different bikes.

However, Sky Italia are reporting that Miguel Oliveira will sign for the Yamaha outfit, which means only one seat would be left, with several Moto2 riders also linked to that ride.

Pramac, together with Ducati, have also tried to promote youth and that's unlikely to change despite their deal to join Yamaha.

And with Oliveira set to sign with the Italian-based team, looking at someone like Sergio Garcia could fit the bill of having a young rider alongside a veteran.

Trackhouse?

So what about Trackhouse? Well, it's another option which may be slipping away from Miller.

Joining Trackhouse could be an even greater move for Miller though as he would be jumping onto the second best bike on the grid.

Miller has suffered a tough second season with KTM, but it's clear that the Austrian manufacturer has not made the steps anticipated.

The RS-GP bike is a rider-friendly machine, which blends itself well with Miller's riding style.

Jack Miller

But with Raul Fernandez staying put, and the team heavily linked with Ai Ogura, the door may close to Miller.

Axed from MotoGP?

Sergio Garcia and Joe Roberts could both come up to MotoGP in 2025, and with LCR Honda keen to have a Japanese rider aboard their machine, likely to still be Takaaki Nakagami, Miller could face the prospect of being off the grid entirely.

Speaking to Motosan.es recently, Miller made it clear of his intention to stay in MotoGP: “My plan is yes, I would love to be one. I want to be here.

“I don't see myself anywhere else but here. I feel like I'm still getting better at the end of the day.

“Plus, I'm only 29 years old. The problem is that I came to MotoGP when I was 19 years old. So people remember me from a long time ago, but I'm getting older."

But Miller's time in MotoGP is hanging in the balance as all eyes are on Pramac and Trackhouse.

World Superbikes?

If Miller doesn't get a seat in MotoGP, then a switch to WorldSBK could take place.

Alvaro Bautista wants to stay with Ducati, and vice versa, but the two sides could still go their separate ways which would allow Miller to jump onto one of the most competitive bikes in the class.