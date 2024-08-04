Silverstone MotoGP Rider Ratings: Perfect Bastianini bolts into title contention

Enea Bastianini - 10

A rare front-row appearance was all that Enea Bastianini needed to show his full potential as he powered to victory in the sprint. In the main race, Bastianini was even more impressive as he delivered a performance reminiscent of 2022 when he won on four occasions. A win that puts him firmly in title contention, Bastianini gets a perfect score for his Silverstone showing.

Jorge Martin - 9

After leading the early stages of the sprint, Jorge Martin was eventually passed by Bastianini before claiming P2 and closing to within one point of Bagnaia in the championship. Leading Sunday's race with two laps remaining, Martin succumb to the pressure put on him by Bastianini as he gave away first place with an error at turn three. But the Pramac rider was still brilliant as he regained the championship lead.

Francesco Bagnaia - 7

First heading into turn one of the sprint, Francesco Bagnaia was very quickly dropped to P4 after his rear holeshot device failed to activate, keeping the bike much lower than it should have been. Trying to make a recovery and fight for the win, Bagnaia then made a big mistake as he tucked the front at turn four, crashing out as a result. Back to his best in the early stages of the grand prix, Bagnaia surprisingly had no answer for Martin and Bastianini during the final eight laps.

Marc Marquez - 8

A comfortable fourth heading into the final couple of laps of the 10-laps sprint, Marc Marquez saw his hopes of a good result in the sprint washed away when he lost the front-end at turn 16. With the GP24 bikes too strong, Marquez bounced back from his mistake on Saturday to finish the top GP23 Ducati, and first rider off the podium.

Fabio Di Giannantonio - 7

A disappointing ninth in the sprint, Fabio Di Giannantonio's pace in the grand prix was brilliant as he finished the race fastest of all Ducati riders aboard the GP23 machine. Another solid top five for the Italian after a late move on Aleix Espargaro.

Aleix Espargaro - 8

Leading the field away in the sprint, Espargaro remained a contender throughout although he didn't have an answer for Bastianini or Martin in the closing stages, claiming P3 instead. In the main race, Espargaro looked to be a contender for victory until struggling around mid-race. Instead the Aprilia rider slowly went backwards.

Alex Marquez - 7

The scene of his first-ever sprint win last season, Alex Marquez was strong throughout Saturday as he finished sixth in the sprint race. Continuing his strong weekend, Marquez nearly claimed a second P6 as he finished two tenths down on Espargaro.

Marco Bezzecchi - 6.5

After being taken out of the sprint at the first turn, Marco Bezzecchi, who was less than 100% delivered a very solid performance in the grand prix to finish eighth.

Pedro Acosta - 6

Not the race pace he would have wanted, Pedro Acosta quickly lost touch in the main race with the lead group as he suffered with tyre degradation late on.

Franco Morbidelli - 5

Following a poor qualifying result, Franco Morbidelli was too eager to bounce back in the sprint as he wiped out Marco Bezzecchi on the opening lap at turn one. The mistake resulted in a double Long Lap penalty for the Italian. Battling the Hondas for much of the GP, Morbidelli looked to be on course for a very disappointing result behind late pace saw him move up the order to claim P10.

Fabio Quartararo - 6.5

A miserable weekend for the 2021 world champion who expected a lot more from the M1, Fabio Quartararo's P18 in qualifying was a disaster before moving up to 11th in the sprint. Like Morbidelli, Quartararo had good pace late on as he finished ahead of riders that started much higher than him and had bikes with more performance.

Jack Miller - 6

A much improved weekend in terms of performance, Jack Miller was close to Binder and Acosta in qualifying before a strong seventh place finish in the Tissot sprint race. After running inside the top eight early on, Miller's charge in the grand prix faded as he ultimately dropped to P12.

Maverick Vinales - 4

One of the biggest shocks of the weekend, Maverick Vinales's early pace on Friday materialised into very little. The Aprilia rider went backwards throughout Sunday's race, finishing a distant 13th.

Johann Zarco - 6.5

Performing very well on the Honda relative to the others, and the Japanese brand's difficulties, Johann Zarco secured points as he finished close to five second ahead of the next best RC213V machine.

Luca Marini - 5.5

A strong weekend again for Marini given Honda's issue, the Italian was battling hard as he claimed the final point.

Takaaki Nakagami - 5

Unable to keep touch with Marini, Nakagami was a distant P16 as he managed to narrowly get the better of Augusto Fernandez.

Augusto Fernandez - 4

Showing no signs of turning his form around, Augusto Fernandez struggled again throughout the weekend and was off the pace compared to the other three KTM riders.

Remy Gardner - 5

Another solid stand-in ride from the Australian who finished last of the completed runners.

Brad Binder - 7.5

Following early contact with fellow KTM rider Pedro Acosta, Brad Binder kept his cool in the sprint as he finished best-of-the-rest behind the podium trio. Binder's hopes of another good result went up in flames straight away as he put his hands up to warn other riders he had an issue with his RC16. Binder didn't even make it to the first corner before realising something was wrong with his bike, leading to a DNF.

Raul Fernandez - 5

Although he showed speed throughout the weekend, a P12 finish in the sprint was followed up by a collision in the main race with his team-mate leading to a crash and therefore non-finish.

Miguel Oliveira - 5

Like Fernandez, Oliveira had the speed to contend for a good points haul but fell due to the accident with the Spaniard.

Joan Mir - 4.5

A difficult weekend for 2020 MotoGP champion as he failed to finish yet another grand prix.