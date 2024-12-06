“I'm happy to see numbers coming back to the Valentino era”

The MotoGP World Championship boosted a new season attendance record of over three million fans in 2024.

Heading the list was a new ‘official’ weekend record of 297,471 for the French Grand Prix at Le Mans.

“I'm very happy to see that the [spectator] numbers are coming back to, let me say, the ‘Valentino era’ where the grandstands were full of people,” commented Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola during the season-ending Barcelona post-race test.

So how close was MotoGP 2024 to the fan numbers seen in the ‘Valentino era’?

Rossi raced in the premier class from 2000 to 2021 and, while the accuracy of spectator figures is always the subject of debate (especially the weekend totals, when the same fan attending over three days is counted as three spectators) official figures are at least published from 2006 onwards.

Nevertheless, the following table compares this year’s Sunday and weekend totals with the maximum provided for the same circuits from 2006-2019, the last ‘normal’ Rossi season before the Covid pandemic.

Although only Assen and Qatar joined Le Mans in setting a new Sunday high this year, the popularity of the Saturday Sprint races could explain why three other venues (Sachsenring, Misano and Sepang) beat their 2006-19 weekend best.

“I see that we have a huge potential,” Rivola added. “And I hope that Liberty Media can bring additional value [in 2025].

“The show we offer is quite unique. I think next year will be even better with so many [rider] changes and the Japanese brands competitive [again]. So really, really looking forward to that.”

MotoGP World Championship - spectator attendance 2024 Event 2024 Sunday 2006-2019 Sunday max. 2024 weekend 2006-2019 weekend max Le Mans 119,145 105,203 297,471 206,617 Assen 108,77 105,000 192,554 167,500 Sachsenring 98,015 101,309 252,826 230,133 Misano 89,678 100,496 163,558 159,120 Sepang 88,571 103,984 184,923 170,778 Buriram 85,466 100,245 205,343 226,655 Mugello 81,627 100,640 156,676 164,418 Jerez 81,139 132,168 181,289 263,648 Barcelona 76,124 113,150 176,684 205,350 Portimao 72,549 N/A 174,614 N/A Red Bull Ring 67,271 95,000 150,187 215,850 Barcelona II* 62,123 - 134,848 - Mandalika 60,709 N/A 121,252 N/A Aragon 55,977 70,541 107,421 116,931 Misano II* 45,467 - 82,024 - COTA 44,271 61,091 122,559 131,881 Silverstone 42,529 73,456 117,867 159,006 Motegi 42,018 63,195 80,131 96,400 Phillip Island 36,481 53,100 90,685 122,465 Lusail 15,165 14,502 40,343 32,252

*Repeat (replacement) event.