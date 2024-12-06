“I'm happy to see numbers coming back to the Valentino era”

2024 was a record season for MotoGP spectators but how does it compare to the Rossi era?

Riders parade, 2024 French MotoGP
The MotoGP World Championship boosted a new season attendance record of over three million fans in 2024.

Heading the list was a new ‘official’ weekend record of 297,471 for the French Grand Prix at Le Mans.

“I'm very happy to see that the [spectator] numbers are coming back to, let me say, the ‘Valentino era’ where the grandstands were full of people,” commented Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola during the season-ending Barcelona post-race test.

So how close was MotoGP 2024 to the fan numbers seen in the ‘Valentino era’?

Rossi raced in the premier class from 2000 to 2021 and, while the accuracy of spectator figures is always the subject of debate (especially the weekend totals, when the same fan attending over three days is counted as three spectators) official figures are at least published from 2006 onwards.

Nevertheless, the following table compares this year’s Sunday and weekend totals with the maximum provided for the same circuits from 2006-2019, the last ‘normal’ Rossi season before the Covid pandemic.

Although only Assen and Qatar joined Le Mans in setting a new Sunday high this year, the popularity of the Saturday Sprint races could explain why three other venues (Sachsenring, Misano and Sepang) beat their 2006-19 weekend best.

“I see that we have a huge potential,” Rivola added. “And I hope that Liberty Media can bring additional value [in 2025].

“The show we offer is quite unique. I think next year will be even better with so many [rider] changes and the Japanese brands competitive [again]. So really, really looking forward to that.”

MotoGP World Championship - spectator attendance

2024 Event

2024 Sunday

2006-2019 Sunday max.

2024 weekend

2006-2019 weekend max

Le Mans

119,145

105,203

297,471

206,617

Assen

108,77

105,000

192,554

167,500

Sachsenring

98,015

101,309

252,826

230,133

Misano

89,678

100,496

163,558

159,120

Sepang

88,571

103,984

184,923

170,778

Buriram

85,466

100,245

205,343

226,655

Mugello

81,627

100,640

156,676

164,418

Jerez

81,139

132,168

181,289

263,648

Barcelona

76,124

113,150

176,684

205,350

Portimao

72,549

N/A

174,614

N/A

Red Bull Ring

67,271

95,000

150,187

215,850

Barcelona II*

62,123

-

134,848

-

Mandalika

60,709

N/A

121,252

N/A

Aragon

55,977

70,541

107,421

116,931

Misano II*

45,467

-

82,024

-

COTA

44,271

61,091

122,559

131,881

Silverstone

42,529

73,456

117,867

159,006

Motegi

42,018

63,195

80,131

96,400

Phillip Island

36,481

53,100

90,685

122,465

Lusail

15,165

14,502

40,343

32,252

*Repeat (replacement) event.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

