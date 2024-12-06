“I'm happy to see numbers coming back to the Valentino era”
2024 was a record season for MotoGP spectators but how does it compare to the Rossi era?
The MotoGP World Championship boosted a new season attendance record of over three million fans in 2024.
Heading the list was a new ‘official’ weekend record of 297,471 for the French Grand Prix at Le Mans.
“I'm very happy to see that the [spectator] numbers are coming back to, let me say, the ‘Valentino era’ where the grandstands were full of people,” commented Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola during the season-ending Barcelona post-race test.
So how close was MotoGP 2024 to the fan numbers seen in the ‘Valentino era’?
Rossi raced in the premier class from 2000 to 2021 and, while the accuracy of spectator figures is always the subject of debate (especially the weekend totals, when the same fan attending over three days is counted as three spectators) official figures are at least published from 2006 onwards.
Nevertheless, the following table compares this year’s Sunday and weekend totals with the maximum provided for the same circuits from 2006-2019, the last ‘normal’ Rossi season before the Covid pandemic.
Although only Assen and Qatar joined Le Mans in setting a new Sunday high this year, the popularity of the Saturday Sprint races could explain why three other venues (Sachsenring, Misano and Sepang) beat their 2006-19 weekend best.
“I see that we have a huge potential,” Rivola added. “And I hope that Liberty Media can bring additional value [in 2025].
“The show we offer is quite unique. I think next year will be even better with so many [rider] changes and the Japanese brands competitive [again]. So really, really looking forward to that.”
MotoGP World Championship - spectator attendance
|2024 Event
2024 Sunday
2006-2019 Sunday max.
2024 weekend
2006-2019 weekend max
|Le Mans
119,145
105,203
297,471
206,617
|Assen
108,77
105,000
192,554
167,500
|Sachsenring
98,015
101,309
252,826
230,133
|Misano
89,678
100,496
163,558
159,120
|Sepang
88,571
103,984
184,923
170,778
|Buriram
85,466
100,245
205,343
226,655
|Mugello
81,627
100,640
156,676
164,418
|Jerez
81,139
132,168
181,289
263,648
|Barcelona
76,124
113,150
176,684
205,350
|Portimao
72,549
N/A
174,614
N/A
|Red Bull Ring
67,271
95,000
150,187
215,850
|Barcelona II*
62,123
-
134,848
-
|Mandalika
60,709
N/A
121,252
N/A
|Aragon
55,977
70,541
107,421
116,931
|Misano II*
45,467
-
82,024
-
|COTA
44,271
61,091
122,559
131,881
|Silverstone
42,529
73,456
117,867
159,006
|Motegi
42,018
63,195
80,131
96,400
|Phillip Island
36,481
53,100
90,685
122,465
|Lusail
15,165
14,502
40,343
32,252
*Repeat (replacement) event.