New 2025 MotoGP starlet who will steal the show is identified

Crash.net writers have predicted which MotoGP rookie will have the best season...

Peter McLaren: This looks like a potentially close battle between Ai Ogura and Fermin Aldeguer, who were evenly matched on their debut at the Barcelona test. Both won three races in Moto2 last season on the Boscoscuro chassis, but new champion Ogura finished almost 100 points clear of Aldeguer in fifth.

However, Aldeguer now has the ex-MotoGP title winning GP24 machine, plus Marc Marquez’s ex-crew chief Frankie Carchedi in his corner at Gresini. Ogura will have 2025 factory Aprilia machinery at Trackhouse but the RS-GP will still need to make a big step to be consistently on the Desmosedici’s level.

For LCR’s Somkiat Chantra the best comparison will be the other Honda riders, but at least he can ride without too much pressure - after a MotoGP debut in front of his home fans at Buriram anyway!

Derry Munikartono: Fermin Aldeguer, and I can see why.

Compared to other 2025 MotoGP rookie classes, Aldeguer has – in paper – the best package for this season.

Joining the premier class with Gresini Ducati, Aldeguer would have the all-conquering GP24 on his disposal. While he would have Frankie Carchedi, who was working alongside Marc Marquez last year, as crew chief.

Alex Whitworth: Realistically, the best-performing rookie should be Fermin Aldeguer.

He has the best bike of the three newcomers in the Ducati GP23, and a crew chief in Frankie Carchedi who is experienced in working with young first-years.

Ai Ogura has admitted himself that he is not the most talented rider out there, and will probably take time to figure out MotoGP, and Somkiat Chantra just isn’t quite as good as either of the other two.

Lewis Duncan: Ai Ogura comes into MotoGP as the reigning Moto2 world champion and also the rookie who looks the most ready to make the step to the premier class.

While Fermin Aldeguer may be generating more hype, his inconsistent 2024 Moto2 campaign on equal machinery to Ogura has also raised doubts about his readiness.

Ogura finds himself in a good surrounding at Trackhouse, helmed by Davide Brivio, who has been responsible for bringing numerous big names into MotoGP and developing them into stars: Joan Mir, Alex Rins and Maverick Vinales are names that all spring to mind.

The Aprilia was a race winning bike in 2024, but as a project that needs a bit of refining there won’t be so much pressure on Ogura to perform straight away.

Jordan Moreland: On paper, it should be Fermin Aldeguer. He has the best bike from 2024, and one of the best crew chiefs in Frankie Carchedi guiding him through his rookie year.

Ai Ogura will show flashes of speed, but similar to Somkiat Chantra also, they will take time to adapt to the Aprilia and Honda machinery more than Aldeguer on the Ducati I believe.

My pick for rookie of the year is Fermin Aldeguer, I think he will surprise many in 2025.