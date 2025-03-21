“Honda has made the biggest step” in MotoGP 2025

Ducati’s grip on the MotoGP World Championship has only tightened in the opening rounds of 2025, the reigning champions increasing their lead in the constructors’ standings on the back of a perfect four wins out of four by Marc Marquez.

After two rounds last season - in Lusail and Portimao - Ducati topped the table with 71 points. This year, after Buriram and Termas, that figure has risen to 74 points.

But the most striking change isn’t Ducati’s marginal points improvement - it’s the identity and gap to their nearest competitor.

Last year, KTM trailed Ducati by 21 points heading into round three. This season, Honda has leapt from fifth to second place - but is 48 points behind the reigning champions.

The constructors’ points and changes compared to this stage last season are:

1. Ducati – 74 points (+3) (1st in 2024)

2. Honda – 26 points (+18) (5th in 2024)

3. Aprilia* – 22 points (-13) (3rd in 2024)

4. KTM – 22 points (-28) (2nd in 2024)

5. Yamaha – 13 points (-2) (4th in 2024)

*Aprilia lost eight points due to Ai Ogura’s disqualification in Argentina.

Bagnaia, Acosta, Zarco, Quartararo, 2025 Argentine MotoGP

Honda’s Revival and KTM’s Struggles

Beyond Ducati’s dominance, Honda has been the standout improver.

Lead rider Johann Zarco currently sits fifth in the riders’ standings and was a podium contender in Argentina - a big step from last season when the top Honda rider, Joan Mir, was down in 15th after the opening rounds.

“They are making a good job from this winter,” KTM’s Pedro Acosta said of Honda’s resurgence. “They made maybe the biggest step if we compare all the manufacturers.

“Zarco was fast [in Termas]. He has [some] tracks where he’s more outstanding. But Mir was also really fast in Thailand. In the tests, he was there too.

“They’re making a good job. I was behind Zarco and Mir for some laps [in the Sprint], and they weren’t looking bad at all. We also need to make this step.”

While Honda has made the biggest gains, KTM has suffered the biggest drop, losing 28 points compared to the opening rounds of last season and dropping to fourth in the constructors' ranking.

Acosta confirmed that traction issues are holding the RC16 back.

“We need to understand how to have more traction, more drive, and put more power on the ground,” he explained. “We are the easiest bike to lose the rear in not the best moment, and then it starts to spin, spin, spin.”

Round three takes place at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) next weekend, the only venue where Ducati suffered a grand prix defeat last season - at the hands of Maverick Vinales and Aprilia.

Texas was also the scene of Honda’s most recent MotoGP victory, by LCR's Alex Rins, in 2023.