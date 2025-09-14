KTM nightmare weekend reflected in San Marino MotoGP Rider Ratings

A Marc Marquez win, how novel in 2025, but the San Marino MotoGP featured a great battle for the win and interesting storylines throughout the grid.

Marc Marquez - 8.5

It was not Marc Marquez’s best weekend, even though his performance in the race was exceptional and perhaps resulted in his most impressive grand prix win of the season.

The standards Marquez has set for himself this season mean missing the front row and crashing from the lead in the Sprint count against him, but his starts in both races were almost perfect and his resistance to Bezzecchi for more than half the Sunday race proved exactly he is so hard to beat at the moment.

Marco Bezzecchi - 9.8

He didn’t win the grand prix, but pole position, a Sprint win, and P2 in the grand prix made for a great weekend for Marco Bezzecchi.

The Italian has come to be Marquez’s closest challenger in recent races, almost every weekend, but he hasn’t quite cracked it yet. He seems to be getting closer, but even with an almost perfect weekend he was beaten by Marquez and Ducati.

You feel that turn eight mistake on lap 12 might keep him up at night.

Alex Marquez - 8

A solid enough weekend for Alex Marquez. He had the pace for third, and took a third and a second. Impossible to argue with that, especially at a track he doesn’t really like.

After this weekend and Catalunya, pre-Assen Alex Marquez seems to be back, just in time for the chaos of the flyaways to throw everything in the air again, perhaps, although that won’t be only for him.

Franco Morbidelli - 7.5

4-4 for Franco Morbidelli on the weekend and, perhaps most importantly given how the weekend started for him, no trips to the stewards. His strongest weekend for a while, perhaps even since he was on the podium in Argentina.

Fabio Di Giannantonio - 7.5

Qualifying continues to be a problem for Fabio Di Giannantonio. He overcame it with a great start on Saturday that gave him a shot at the podium, which he took, but on Sunday it was more complicated. P5 probably the maximum for him on Sunday.

Fermin Aldeguer - 7

It was a tough start to the weekend for Fermin Aldeguer on Friday, but he turned it around over the three days, passing through Q1 into Q2, then finishing in the top-six in the grand prix.

Not a headline weekend in Aldeguer’s rookie season but a solid one nonetheless.

Luca Marini - 8

Perhaps surprisingly, Luca Marini is emerging as Honda’s best rider at the moment. He’s faster than Johann Zarco, and more consistent – or at least less crash-prone – than Joan Mir.

Another solid weekend for Marini in Misano, this time with a second-row qualifying, P8 in the Sprint, and seventh in the grand prix.

Fabio Quartararo - 7.5

Qualifying on the front row felt like something special for Fabio Quartararo. Running fourth before he crashed out of the Sprint gave hope for the grand prix, but the reality was more depressing.

Monstered by Ducatis in the straight, and beaten straight-up by Honda’s Marini, the 30 laps of racing in Misano showed Yamaha’s real struggles at present.

Miguel Oliveira - 7

He was beaten by Quartararo, but a top-10 for Miguel Oliveira is a solid result for the Portuguese, who was also much better than Jack Miller and Alex Rins in San Marino.

Brad Binder - 4

Three mechanical problems on Friday, including two lost chains, was not a great start to the weekend for Brad Binder.

What was worse was that when everything was working he was still slow: 16th in qualifying, then 10th in the grand prix and 23 seconds off the win.

The positive was that he was the only KTM to finish, although that is perhaps more a reflection of the disastrous weekend the Austrian factory endured on the Rimini Riviera.

Raul Fernandez - 4

Top-10 in the Sprint but Raul Fernandez missed it for the third grand prix in succession on Sunday at Misano – a bit disappointing given his form before the summer break.

Jack Miller - 3

Jack Miller was out-paced by not only Fabio Quartararo but also Miguel Oliveira on Sunday at Misano. In general, this is a tough period for Yamaha, but especially given Yamaha’s decision on its 2026 line-up you feel like beating Oliveira should be Miller’s pass/fail criteria for a weekend. He’s also still without a top-10 since the summer break.

Jorge Martin - 6.5

A tough weekend for Jorge Martin, but the paper is harsh on him given the context of his ultimately unavoidable double long lap penalty on Sunday.

After making Q2 on Friday, P11 in qualifying was a bit underwhelming, and his comments on the opening day suggested that his pace would be better than for the eighth he managed in the Sprint.

Misano also felt like an opportunity for Martin ahead of the weekend, the Spaniard having tested there before his return at Brno. Now we got to Asia, where everything gets more complicated, so let’s see how Martin’s RS-GP adaptation progresses in the next four rounds.

Augusto Fernandez - 5

Debuting the Yamaha V4 in Misano made Augusto Fernandez a part of something historic.

The two crashes were not in the plan, but the Spaniard was able to show the speed the bike is already capable of.

Certainly not a perfect weekend for him and Yamaha, but surely one from which they can draw some encouragement.

Somkiat Chantra - 4

It was an attritional race and Somkiat Chantra didn’t crash. His reward was a point for 15th.

Johann Zarco - 2

A terrible weekend for Johann Zarco, who was second-last on Friday and missed Q2. 11th in the Sprint and a crash on the first lap of the race resulted in 16th, so no points for the Frenchman who has been outclassed by Luca Marini and Joan Mir in recent races.

Enea Bastianini - 2

A winner at Misano last year, Enea Bastianini was not competitive at any point in San Marino this year.

His recovery from 20th to 10th in the Sprint was something, but the crash out of 13th on Sunday kind of summed up his weekend.

Alex Rins - 2

Jack Miller shows flashes of speed, Miguel Oliveira has posted top-10 results, and Fabio Quartararo is able to put in front row laps. Alex Rins has none of those positive flashes or equivalent ones.

Francesco Bagnaia - 3

Friday was good for Francesco Bagnaia but the rest was quite bad. P8 in qualifying he admitted was his fault, but the slump to 13th in the Sprint was something he couldn’t explain.

The race was going better on Sunday, in seventh after Acosta’s retirement, but he crashed at turn 10. Another rider in a very difficult moment, still.

Pedro Acosta - 6

Pedro Acosta’s angry gestures towards his KTM after the chain broke in the race was quite alarming. His fifth in the Sprint seemed like it would be improved on in the race, but that unreliability cost him.

It was a bad weekend for KTM but Acosta was the best of them, at least, even if, this time, that wouldn’t have gotten him anywhere near the podium.

Oh, and he crashed in Q2 – again.

Maverick Vinales - 5

Difficult to be too hard on Maverick Vinales given his physical condition, but, given his physical condition, crashing in the race feels like it could be a little more consequential than usual.

Ai Ogura - 5

After a top-10 in Barcelona, Misano was a return to what had been the norm for Ai Ogura in MotoGP in terms of speed. Top-15 was possible, but the top-10 was a stretch. He couldn’t race the medium, but crashed early on with the soft, presumably pushing to try to take advantage of the grip he had while he had it.

Joan Mir - 3

Joan Mir’s speed in Misano was actually quite promising, but he never got the chance to show it when it mattered because his practice crash on Friday kept him out of the whole of Saturday, and then he crashed on the first lap of the race. A disappointing weekend, even if there were flickers of light.