Jack Miller fined €2000 after generous post-race fan gesture at Misano MotoGP

Jack Miller gave his gloves to fans after the San Marino MotoGP at Misano, but the generous gesture ended up costing him a €2000 fine.

Jack Miller, without gloves on slowdown lap, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
Jack Miller, without gloves on slowdown lap, 2025 San Marino MotoGP

A generous gesture to trackside fans ended up costing Jack Miller 2000 euros at the end of Sunday’s San Marino MotoGP.

The Pramac Yamaha rider had spotted a sign on the side of the track during Sunday’s rider parade, asking for his gloves - in return for a beer!

The Australian kept his side of the bargain on the cool-down lap, after finishing 12th in the grand prix.

But when he stopped to find the fans, Miller realised he had gone past their position on the back straight.

After checking the track was clear, Miller made a U-turn, found the fans and gave them the gloves.

Unfortunately, for safety reasons, it is illegal to ride the wrong way down a racetrack, even after the chequered flag:

1.21.11 Riders must not ride their motorcycles in the opposite direction of the circuit, either on the track or in the pit lane, unless doing so under the direction of an Official.

Miller thus received a 2000 euro fine for "causing potential danger to yourself and others who were still completing their slow down lap." 

He also missed out on the beer.

Miller will be back on track at Misano for Monday's official test, where he will ride the new Yamaha V4 prototype again.

Jack Miller fined €2000 for generous post-race fan gesture at Misano MotoGP
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

