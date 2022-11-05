Crash Home
Valencia MotoGP - Saturday practice and qualifying - LIVE UPDATES

Last Updated: 5 Minutes Ago

After leading FP1 and asserting himself as one of the leading contenders for victory in Sunday’s MotoGP season-finale, Fabio Quartararo was pushed down to eighth as Ducati began their march to the top. 

Luca Marini finished Friday practice fastest on combined times from Jorge Martin and Jack Miller.

The only non-Ducati rider inside the top five was Marc Marquez, who like Quartararo, was extremely competitive when it came to race pace.

Crash.net will continue to bring you live updates and news from the title decider throughout the weekend in Valencia.

Quartararo fast in Valencia

A pre-race favourite, Fabio Quartararo was very strong in both Friday sessions.

Marini flying high in FP2

Luca Marini ended the opening day of practice fastest from Jorge Martin and Jack Miller. 

Good morning and welcome to qualifying day at the Valencia MotoGP. Coming up shortly is MotoGP FP3. 

