Permutations: How Francesco Bagnaia and Fabio Quartararo can win the title at Valencia MotoGP
The final race of the season, the Valencia MotoGP, is a shootout between Francesco Bagnaia and Fabio Quartararo for the title.
Bagnaia leads Quartararo by 23 points in the MotoGP standings heading into the title-decider, having stunningly overturned a 91-point deficit.
Bagnaia will win the championship if…
- - Quartararo doesn’t win
- - Bagnaia finishes P14 or higher
- - Bagnaia finishes P15 and Quartararo doesn’t win
Quartararo will win the championship if…
- - Quartararo wins and Bagnaia is P15 or lower
The odds are clearly stacked in Bagnaia’s favour.
Quartararo won his maiden title last year and, unless he can somehow find a way to defend it, Bagnaia will become a first-time champion.
MotoGP champions
2021 - Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha)
2020 - Joan Mir (Suzuki)
2019 - Marc Marquez (Honda)
2018 - Marc Marquez (Honda)
2017 - Marc Marquez (Honda)
2016 - Marc Marquez (Honda)
2015 - Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha)
2014 - Marc Marquez (Honda)
2013 - Marc Marquez (Honda)
2012 - Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha)
2011 - Casey Stoner (Honda)
2010 - Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha)
2009 - Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)
2008 - Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)
2007 - Casey Stoner (Ducati)