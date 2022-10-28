Permutations: How Francesco Bagnaia and Fabio Quartararo can win the title at Valencia MotoGP

James Dielhenn's picture
28 Oct 2022
Fabio Quartararo, Francesco Bagnaia, Malaysian MotoGP, 20 October

The final race of the season, the Valencia MotoGP, is a shootout between Francesco Bagnaia and Fabio Quartararo for the title.

Bagnaia leads Quartararo by 23 points in the MotoGP standings heading into the title-decider, having stunningly overturned a 91-point deficit.

Bagnaia will win the championship if…

  • - Quartararo doesn’t win
  • - Bagnaia finishes P14 or higher
  • - Bagnaia finishes P15 and Quartararo doesn’t win

Quartararo will win the championship if…

  • - Quartararo wins and Bagnaia is P15 or lower

Bagnaia vs Quartararo in MotoGP title SHOWDOWN! | Malaysian MotoGP 2022

The odds are clearly stacked in Bagnaia’s favour.

Quartararo won his maiden title last year and, unless he can somehow find a way to defend it, Bagnaia will become a first-time champion.

MotoGP champions

2021 - Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha)

2020 - Joan Mir (Suzuki)

2019 - Marc Marquez (Honda)

2018 - Marc Marquez (Honda)

2017 - Marc Marquez (Honda)

2016 - Marc Marquez (Honda)

2015 - Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha)

2014 - Marc Marquez (Honda)

2013 - Marc Marquez (Honda)

2012 - Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha)

2011 - Casey Stoner (Honda)

2010 - Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha)

2009 - Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)

2008 - Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)

2007 - Casey Stoner (Ducati)

 