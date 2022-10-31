Francesco Bagnaia is 23 points ahead of Fabio Quartararo in the MotoGP standings heading into the season finale Valencia MotoGP.

Bagnaia vs Quartararo in MotoGP title SHOWDOWN! | Malaysian MotoGP 2022 Video of Bagnaia vs Quartararo in MotoGP title SHOWDOWN! | Malaysian MotoGP 2022

"It's all thanks to Gigi Dall'Igna,” ex-Ducati rider Petrucci told La Gazzetta dello Sport about the glory within touching distance of the team.

“Many times Andrea Dovizioso and I were perplexed about what he made us feel, because we didn't understand what it was for.

"But a few thousandths here, a few thousandths there, in the end you find those tenths that now in MotoGP make you win races."

Quartararo “the rabbit to chase”

Petrucci said about this season’s title battle: "It seemed to me a very good Ducati, Pecco has transformed from prey to predator, given how the season had started and how it has started now.

“Fabio unfortunately has turned into the rabbit to chase, around him he has all Ducatis.

“Without a doubt, I did not expect Pecco to be so good and consistent. In the first part of the championship it looked like he had lost everything."

Petrucci said about reigning champion Quartararo, who held a 91-point lead over Bagnaia earlier this season: "I also care for him because I see David against Goliath. It was unthinkable until a few months ago for a rider to fight against seven Ducatis.

"When you see that you lose more and more points, you give it your all but it's not enough, it's normal to feel crushed."

Marc Marquez tipped for 2023 championship

"It's nice that such a strong rider is back in the championship, I saw the usual Marc Marquez,” said Petrucci to Sky.

“Honda was in crisis, they didn't take any more points. Instead he came back to play for poles and victories, he’s an absurd talent.

“I am happy especially on a personal level, because he is a guy who suffered for the arm, to get back in shape. Beyond the support and the brand, he is one of the strongest riders in MotoGP in recent years.

“It adds credit to what Bagnaia, Quartararo and Enea Bastianini are doing. In my opinion, Enea was the most beautiful to see this year".

“And next year [Marquez] will be among the suitors. That's why 2022 is a good chance to win the title, because then..."