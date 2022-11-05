2022 Valencia MotoGP, Ricardo Tormo - Qualifying (1) Results

Peter McLaren's picture
5 Nov 2022
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP, Valencia MotoGP, 5 November

Qualifying (1) results from the Valencia MotoGP at Circuit Ricardo Tormo, the 20th and final round of the 2022 world championship.

2022 Valencia MotoGP, Ricardo Tormo - Qualifying (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeam
1Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Factory (RS-GP)
2Alex RinsSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
3Enea BastianiniITAGresini Ducati (GP21)
4Miguel OliveiraPORRed Bull KTM (RC16)
5Alex MarquezSPALCR Honda (RC213V)
6Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
7Cal CrutchlowGBRWithU RNF Yamaha (YZR-M1)
8Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*
9Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP21)*
10Remy GardnerAUSKTM Tech3 (RC16)*
11Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)
12Pol EspargaroSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)
13Raul FernandezSPAKTM Tech3 (RC16)*
14Darryn BinderRSAWithU RNF Yamaha (YZR-M1)*

* Rookie

Maverick Vinales and Alex Rins now progress to the final Q2 pole position shootout of 2022, where they will join the ten fastest riders after third practice.

The others will start in the above order from 13th on the grid onwards.

Pol Espargaro and later Enea Bastianini fell during the session, both at Turn 2.

Can Fabio Quartararo win the Valencia title showdown? | MotoGP 2022


MotoGP has its first title showdown since 2017 at Valencia this weekend, with Francesco Bagnaia 23-points clear of reigning champion Fabio Quartararo.

Bagnaia will be crowned Ducati’s first MotoGP champion since Casey Stoner in 2007, and Italy’s first since mentor Valentino Rossi in 2009, unless Quartararo wins the Valencia race and Bagnaia then fails to finish in the top 14.

The fight for third is much hotter contest with Aleix Espargaro and Enea Bastianini separated by just one point and Jack Miller also in mathematical contention (-23 points).

Aprilia holds a 5-point advantage over Yamaha for second place behind Ducati in the constructors’ standings, with Aprilia 28-points clear of Red Bull KTM for runner-up in the teams’ championship.

Valencia will be the final race for Suzuki, world champions with Joan Mir in 2020, which is leaving MotoGP.

Rookies Remy Gardner and Darryn Binder will be making their last MotoGP appearances before switching to WorldSBK and Moto2 respectively next season, when Cal Crutchlow will revert to Yamaha testing duties and RNF joins forces with Aprilia.

An official post-race test will be held at Valencia on Tuesday, when nine riders (including rookie Augusto Fernandez) will make their debut with new teams for 2023.

Valencian MotoGP full schedule (UK time)

Friday November 4

8am - Moto3 FP1

8.55am - MotoGP FP1

9.55am - Moto2 FP1

12.15pm - Moto3 FP2

13.10pm - MotoGP FP2

14.10pm - Moto2 FP2

Saturday November 5

8am - Moto3 FP3

8.55am - MotoGP FP3

9.55am - Moto2 FP3

11.35am - Moto3 Q1

12pm - Moto3 Q2

12.30pm - MotoGP FP4

13.10pm - MotoGP Q1

13.35pm - MotoGP Q2

14.10pm - Moto2 Q1

14.35pm - Moto2 Q2

Sunday November 6

8am - Moto3 warm-up

8.20am - Moto2 warm-up

8.40am - MotoGP warm-up

10am - Moto3 race

11.20am - Moto2 race

13.00pm - MotoGP race

Sepang: 2022 MotoGP World Championship standings
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP22)258 
2=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)235(-23)
3=Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)212(-46)
4=Enea BastianiniITAGresini Ducati (GP21)211(-47)
5=Jack MillerAUSDucati Lenovo (GP22)189(-69)
6=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)168(-90)
7=Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)166(-92)
8=Alex RinsSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)148(-110)
9^1Miguel OliveiraPORRed Bull KTM (RC16)138(-120)
10˅1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP22)136(-122)
11=Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)122(-136)
12^1Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)113(-145)
13˅1Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)111(-147)
14=Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*106(-152)
15=Joan MirSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)77(-181)
16=Pol EspargaroSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)56(-202)
17=Alex MarquezSPALCR Honda (RC213V)50(-208)
18=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)46(-212)
19=Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)36(-222)
20=Fabio di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP21)*23(-235)
21=Andrea DoviziosoITAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)15(-243)
22=Darryn BinderRSAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*12(-246)
23=Remy GardnerAUSKTM Tech3 (RC16)*10(-248)
24^1Cal CrutchlowGBRWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)10(-248)
25˅1Raul FernandezSPAKTM Tech3 (RC16)*10(-248)
26=Stefan BradlGERRepsol Honda (RC213V)2(-256)
 