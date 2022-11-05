2022 Valencia MotoGP, Ricardo Tormo - Qualifying (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team 1 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP) 2 Alex Rins SPA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 3 Enea Bastianini ITA Gresini Ducati (GP21) 4 Miguel Oliveira POR Red Bull KTM (RC16) 5 Alex Marquez SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) 6 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 7 Cal Crutchlow GBR WithU RNF Yamaha (YZR-M1) 8 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)* 9 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP21)* 10 Remy Gardner AUS KTM Tech3 (RC16)* 11 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 12 Pol Espargaro SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 13 Raul Fernandez SPA KTM Tech3 (RC16)* 14 Darryn Binder RSA WithU RNF Yamaha (YZR-M1)*

* Rookie

Maverick Vinales and Alex Rins now progress to the final Q2 pole position shootout of 2022, where they will join the ten fastest riders after third practice.

The others will start in the above order from 13th on the grid onwards.

Pol Espargaro and later Enea Bastianini fell during the session, both at Turn 2.

Valencian MotoGP full schedule (UK time)

MotoGP has its first title showdown since 2017 at Valencia this weekend, with Francesco Bagnaia 23-points clear of reigning champion Fabio Quartararo.Bagnaia will be crowned Ducati’s first MotoGP champion since Casey Stoner in 2007, and Italy’s first since mentor Valentino Rossi in 2009, unless Quartararo wins the Valencia race and Bagnaia then fails to finish in the top 14.The fight for third is much hotter contest with Aleix Espargaro and Enea Bastianini separated by just one point and Jack Miller also in mathematical contention (-23 points).Aprilia holds a 5-point advantage over Yamaha for second place behind Ducati in the constructors’ standings, with Aprilia 28-points clear of Red Bull KTM for runner-up in the teams’ championship.Valencia will be the final race for Suzuki, world champions with Joan Mir in 2020, which is leaving MotoGP.Rookies Remy Gardner and Darryn Binder will be making their last MotoGP appearances before switching to WorldSBK and Moto2 respectively next season, when Cal Crutchlow will revert to Yamaha testing duties and RNF joins forces with Aprilia.An official post-race test will be held at Valencia on Tuesday, when nine riders (including rookie Augusto Fernandez) will make their debut with new teams for 2023.

Friday November 4

8am - Moto3 FP1

8.55am - MotoGP FP1

9.55am - Moto2 FP1

12.15pm - Moto3 FP2

13.10pm - MotoGP FP2

14.10pm - Moto2 FP2

Saturday November 5

8am - Moto3 FP3

8.55am - MotoGP FP3

9.55am - Moto2 FP3

11.35am - Moto3 Q1

12pm - Moto3 Q2

12.30pm - MotoGP FP4

13.10pm - MotoGP Q1

13.35pm - MotoGP Q2

14.10pm - Moto2 Q1

14.35pm - Moto2 Q2

Sunday November 6

8am - Moto3 warm-up

8.20am - Moto2 warm-up

8.40am - MotoGP warm-up

10am - Moto3 race

11.20am - Moto2 race

13.00pm - MotoGP race