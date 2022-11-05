2022 Valencia MotoGP, Ricardo Tormo - Free Practice (4) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Miguel Oliveira POR Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1'30.762s 5/17 324k 2 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.234s 6/18 324k 3 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP22) +0.282s 8/18 329k 4 Pol Espargaro SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.289s 12/15 329k 5 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) +0.310s 5/16 329k 6 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.334s 6/16 329k 7 Jack Miller AUS Ducati Lenovo (GP22) +0.361s 9/20 332k 8 Joan Mir SPA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) +0.398s 11/16 327k 9 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.414s 12/16 331k 10 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) +0.415s 14/14 324k 11 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP22) +0.508s 10/13 329k 12 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) +0.514s 7/17 324k 13 Enea Bastianini ITA Gresini Ducati (GP21) +0.598s 7/13 331k 14 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)* +0.627s 4/13 327k 15 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.669s 6/16 327k 16 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.672s 13/15 323k 17 Cal Crutchlow GBR WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1) +0.687s 6/16 326k 18 Alex Marquez SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.691s 14/16 323k 19 Alex Rins SPA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) +0.779s 11/16 326k 20 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.871s 11/15 323k 21 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP21)* +1.046s 6/13 326k 22 Remy Gardner AUS KTM Tech3 (RC16)* +1.155s 5/12 323k 23 Darryn Binder RSA WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)* +1.588s 4/12 326k Raul Fernandez SPA KTM Tech3 (RC16)* No Time 0/0 0 * Rookie



Official Valencia MotoGP records:

Best lap:

Jorge Lorenzo SPA Yamaha 1m 29.401s (2016)

Fastest race lap:

Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 31.042s (2022) * RookieSPA Yamaha(2016)ITA Ducati(2022)

Miguel Oliveira leads final practice for the Valencia MotoGP season finale, ahead of title contender Fabio Quartararo.

Outgoing KTM rider Oliveira was 0.234s quicker than Quartararo, whose title rival and world championship leader Francesco Bagnaia was eleventh.

Pol Espargaro was a surprise fourth, with Repsol Honda team-mate Marc Marquez down in 15th but within 0.669s of Oliveira.

Raul Fernandez was absent after being sent for further medical checks in hospital after a fall in FP3.

Fellow rookies Darryn Binder and Remy Gardner walked away from separate accidents in FP4.

Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten after third free practice, including Oliveira, will now get underway.

Can Fabio Quartararo win the Valencia title showdown? | MotoGP 2022 Video of Can Fabio Quartararo win the Valencia title showdown? | MotoGP 2022

Valencian MotoGP full schedule (UK time)

MotoGP has its first title showdown since 2017 at Valencia this weekend, with Francesco Bagnaia 23-points clear of reigning champion Fabio Quartararo.Bagnaia will be crowned Ducati’s first MotoGP champion since Casey Stoner in 2007, and Italy’s first since mentor Valentino Rossi in 2009, unless Quartararo wins the Valencia race and Bagnaia then fails to finish in the top 14.The fight for third is much hotter contest with Aleix Espargaro and Enea Bastianini separated by just one point and Jack Miller also in mathematical contention (-23 points).Aprilia holds a 5-point advantage over Yamaha for second place behind Ducati in the constructors’ standings, with Aprilia 28-points clear of Red Bull KTM for runner-up in the teams’ championship.Valencia will be the final race for Suzuki, world champions with Joan Mir in 2020, which is leaving MotoGP.Rookies Remy Gardner and Darryn Binder will be making their last MotoGP appearances before switching to WorldSBK and Moto2 respectively next season, when Cal Crutchlow will revert to Yamaha testing duties and RNF joins forces with Aprilia.An official post-race test will be held at Valencia on Tuesday, when nine riders (including rookie Augusto Fernandez) will make their debut with new teams for 2023.

Friday November 4

8am - Moto3 FP1

8.55am - MotoGP FP1

9.55am - Moto2 FP1

12.15pm - Moto3 FP2

13.10pm - MotoGP FP2

14.10pm - Moto2 FP2

Saturday November 5

8am - Moto3 FP3

8.55am - MotoGP FP3

9.55am - Moto2 FP3

11.35am - Moto3 Q1

12pm - Moto3 Q2

12.30pm - MotoGP FP4

13.10pm - MotoGP Q1

13.35pm - MotoGP Q2

14.10pm - Moto2 Q1

14.35pm - Moto2 Q2

Sunday November 6

8am - Moto3 warm-up

8.20am - Moto2 warm-up

8.40am - MotoGP warm-up

10am - Moto3 race

11.20am - Moto2 race

13.00pm - MotoGP race