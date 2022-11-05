2022 Valencia MotoGP, Ricardo Tormo - Free Practice (4) Results
Free Practice (4) results from the Valencia MotoGP at Circuit Ricardo Tormo, the 20th and final round of the 2022 world championship.
|2022 Valencia MotoGP, Ricardo Tormo - Free Practice (4) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|1'30.762s
|5/17
|324k
|2
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.234s
|6/18
|324k
|3
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|+0.282s
|8/18
|329k
|4
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.289s
|12/15
|329k
|5
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|+0.310s
|5/16
|329k
|6
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.334s
|6/16
|329k
|7
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|+0.361s
|9/20
|332k
|8
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|+0.398s
|11/16
|327k
|9
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.414s
|12/16
|331k
|10
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|+0.415s
|14/14
|324k
|11
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|+0.508s
|10/13
|329k
|12
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|+0.514s
|7/17
|324k
|13
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)
|+0.598s
|7/13
|331k
|14
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*
|+0.627s
|4/13
|327k
|15
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.669s
|6/16
|327k
|16
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.672s
|13/15
|323k
|17
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)
|+0.687s
|6/16
|326k
|18
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.691s
|14/16
|323k
|19
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|+0.779s
|11/16
|326k
|20
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.871s
|11/15
|323k
|21
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)*
|+1.046s
|6/13
|326k
|22
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|+1.155s
|5/12
|323k
|23
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*
|+1.588s
|4/12
|326k
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|No Time
|0/0
|0
Official Valencia MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Jorge Lorenzo SPA Yamaha 1m 29.401s (2016)
Fastest race lap:
Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 31.042s (2022)
Miguel Oliveira leads final practice for the Valencia MotoGP season finale, ahead of title contender Fabio Quartararo.
Outgoing KTM rider Oliveira was 0.234s quicker than Quartararo, whose title rival and world championship leader Francesco Bagnaia was eleventh.
Pol Espargaro was a surprise fourth, with Repsol Honda team-mate Marc Marquez down in 15th but within 0.669s of Oliveira.
Raul Fernandez was absent after being sent for further medical checks in hospital after a fall in FP3.
Fellow rookies Darryn Binder and Remy Gardner walked away from separate accidents in FP4.
Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten after third free practice, including Oliveira, will now get underway.
MotoGP has its first title showdown since 2017 at Valencia this weekend, with Francesco Bagnaia 23-points clear of reigning champion Fabio Quartararo.
Bagnaia will be crowned Ducati’s first MotoGP champion since Casey Stoner in 2007, and Italy’s first since mentor Valentino Rossi in 2009, unless Quartararo wins the Valencia race and Bagnaia then fails to finish in the top 14.
The fight for third is much hotter contest with Aleix Espargaro and Enea Bastianini separated by just one point and Jack Miller also in mathematical contention (-23 points).
Aprilia holds a 5-point advantage over Yamaha for second place behind Ducati in the constructors’ standings, with Aprilia 28-points clear of Red Bull KTM for runner-up in the teams’ championship.
Valencia will be the final race for Suzuki, world champions with Joan Mir in 2020, which is leaving MotoGP.
Rookies Remy Gardner and Darryn Binder will be making their last MotoGP appearances before switching to WorldSBK and Moto2 respectively next season, when Cal Crutchlow will revert to Yamaha testing duties and RNF joins forces with Aprilia.
An official post-race test will be held at Valencia on Tuesday, when nine riders (including rookie Augusto Fernandez) will make their debut with new teams for 2023.
Valencian MotoGP full schedule (UK time)
Friday November 4
8am - Moto3 FP1
8.55am - MotoGP FP1
9.55am - Moto2 FP1
12.15pm - Moto3 FP2
13.10pm - MotoGP FP2
14.10pm - Moto2 FP2
Saturday November 5
8am - Moto3 FP3
8.55am - MotoGP FP3
9.55am - Moto2 FP3
11.35am - Moto3 Q1
12pm - Moto3 Q2
12.30pm - MotoGP FP4
13.10pm - MotoGP Q1
13.35pm - MotoGP Q2
14.10pm - Moto2 Q1
14.35pm - Moto2 Q2
Sunday November 6
8am - Moto3 warm-up
8.20am - Moto2 warm-up
8.40am - MotoGP warm-up
10am - Moto3 race
11.20am - Moto2 race
13.00pm - MotoGP race
|Sepang: 2022 MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|258
|2
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|235
|(-23)
|3
|=
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|212
|(-46)
|4
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)
|211
|(-47)
|5
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|189
|(-69)
|6
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|168
|(-90)
|7
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|166
|(-92)
|8
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|148
|(-110)
|9
|^1
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|138
|(-120)
|10
|˅1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|136
|(-122)
|11
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|122
|(-136)
|12
|^1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|113
|(-145)
|13
|˅1
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|111
|(-147)
|14
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*
|106
|(-152)
|15
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|77
|(-181)
|16
|=
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|56
|(-202)
|17
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|50
|(-208)
|18
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|46
|(-212)
|19
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|36
|(-222)
|20
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)*
|23
|(-235)
|21
|=
|Andrea Dovizioso
|ITA
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)
|15
|(-243)
|22
|=
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*
|12
|(-246)
|23
|=
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|10
|(-248)
|24
|^1
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)
|10
|(-248)
|25
|˅1
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|10
|(-248)
|26
|=
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|2
|(-256)