2022 Valencia MotoGP, Ricardo Tormo - Free Practice (4) Results

5 Nov 2022
Miguel

Free Practice (4) results from the Valencia MotoGP at Circuit Ricardo Tormo, the 20th and final round of the 2022 world championship.

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Miguel OliveiraPORRed Bull KTM (RC16)1'30.762s5/17324k
2Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.234s6/18324k
3Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP22)+0.282s8/18329k
4Pol EspargaroSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.289s12/15329k
5Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)+0.310s5/16329k
6Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.334s6/16329k
7Jack MillerAUSDucati Lenovo (GP22)+0.361s9/20332k
8Joan MirSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)+0.398s11/16327k
9Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.414s12/16331k
10Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)+0.415s14/14324k
11Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP22)+0.508s10/13329k
12Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)+0.514s7/17324k
13Enea BastianiniITAGresini Ducati (GP21)+0.598s7/13331k
14Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*+0.627s4/13327k
15Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.669s6/16327k
16Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.672s13/15323k
17Cal CrutchlowGBRWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)+0.687s6/16326k
18Alex MarquezSPALCR Honda (RC213V)+0.691s14/16323k
19Alex RinsSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)+0.779s11/16326k
20Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+0.871s11/15323k
21Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP21)*+1.046s6/13326k
22Remy GardnerAUSKTM Tech3 (RC16)*+1.155s5/12323k
23Darryn BinderRSAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*+1.588s4/12326k
 Raul FernandezSPAKTM Tech3 (RC16)*No Time0/00
* Rookie

Official Valencia MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Jorge Lorenzo SPA Yamaha 1m 29.401s (2016)
Fastest race lap:
Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 31.042s (2022)

Miguel Oliveira leads final practice for the Valencia MotoGP season finale, ahead of title contender Fabio Quartararo.

Outgoing KTM rider Oliveira was 0.234s quicker than Quartararo, whose title rival and world championship leader Francesco Bagnaia was eleventh.

Pol Espargaro was a surprise fourth, with Repsol Honda team-mate Marc Marquez down in 15th but within 0.669s of Oliveira.

Raul Fernandez was absent after being sent for further medical checks in hospital after a fall in FP3.

Fellow rookies Darryn Binder and Remy Gardner walked away from separate accidents in FP4.

Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten after third free practice, including Oliveira, will now get underway.

MotoGP has its first title showdown since 2017 at Valencia this weekend, with Francesco Bagnaia 23-points clear of reigning champion Fabio Quartararo.

Bagnaia will be crowned Ducati’s first MotoGP champion since Casey Stoner in 2007, and Italy’s first since mentor Valentino Rossi in 2009, unless Quartararo wins the Valencia race and Bagnaia then fails to finish in the top 14.

The fight for third is much hotter contest with Aleix Espargaro and Enea Bastianini separated by just one point and Jack Miller also in mathematical contention (-23 points).

Aprilia holds a 5-point advantage over Yamaha for second place behind Ducati in the constructors’ standings, with Aprilia 28-points clear of Red Bull KTM for runner-up in the teams’ championship.

Valencia will be the final race for Suzuki, world champions with Joan Mir in 2020, which is leaving MotoGP.

Rookies Remy Gardner and Darryn Binder will be making their last MotoGP appearances before switching to WorldSBK and Moto2 respectively next season, when Cal Crutchlow will revert to Yamaha testing duties and RNF joins forces with Aprilia.

An official post-race test will be held at Valencia on Tuesday, when nine riders (including rookie Augusto Fernandez) will make their debut with new teams for 2023.

Valencian MotoGP full schedule (UK time)

Friday November 4

8am - Moto3 FP1

8.55am - MotoGP FP1

9.55am - Moto2 FP1

12.15pm - Moto3 FP2

13.10pm - MotoGP FP2

14.10pm - Moto2 FP2

Saturday November 5

8am - Moto3 FP3

8.55am - MotoGP FP3

9.55am - Moto2 FP3

11.35am - Moto3 Q1

12pm - Moto3 Q2

12.30pm - MotoGP FP4

13.10pm - MotoGP Q1

13.35pm - MotoGP Q2

14.10pm - Moto2 Q1

14.35pm - Moto2 Q2

Sunday November 6

8am - Moto3 warm-up

8.20am - Moto2 warm-up

8.40am - MotoGP warm-up

10am - Moto3 race

11.20am - Moto2 race

13.00pm - MotoGP race

2022 MotoGP World Championship standings
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP22)258 
2=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)235(-23)
3=Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)212(-46)
4=Enea BastianiniITAGresini Ducati (GP21)211(-47)
5=Jack MillerAUSDucati Lenovo (GP22)189(-69)
6=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)168(-90)
7=Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)166(-92)
8=Alex RinsSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)148(-110)
9^1Miguel OliveiraPORRed Bull KTM (RC16)138(-120)
10˅1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP22)136(-122)
11=Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)122(-136)
12^1Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)113(-145)
13˅1Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)111(-147)
14=Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*106(-152)
15=Joan MirSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)77(-181)
16=Pol EspargaroSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)56(-202)
17=Alex MarquezSPALCR Honda (RC213V)50(-208)
18=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)46(-212)
19=Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)36(-222)
20=Fabio di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP21)*23(-235)
21=Andrea DoviziosoITAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)15(-243)
22=Darryn BinderRSAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*12(-246)
23=Remy GardnerAUSKTM Tech3 (RC16)*10(-248)
24^1Cal CrutchlowGBRWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)10(-248)
25˅1Raul FernandezSPAKTM Tech3 (RC16)*10(-248)
26=Stefan BradlGERRepsol Honda (RC213V)2(-256)
 