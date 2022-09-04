MotoGP Warm-up - CLICK HERE for the full results
LIVE UPDATES: Enea Bastianini tops Misano MotoGP Warm-up, leads Ducati 1-2-3
Another dominant display from Ducati resulted in Jack Miller taking his first MotoGP in four years, while team-mate Francesco Bagnaia qualified second.
But with Bagnaia needing to drop back to fifth due to a three-place grid penalty, Enea Bastianini, Marco Bezzecchi and Maverick Vinales have all been promoted up the order.
Fabio Quartararo and Aleix Espargaro have it all to do after qualifying in eighth and ninth.
Crash.net will bring you all the latest news and updates throughout race day at the Misano MotoGP.
Bastianini takes top spot in Misano MotoGP Warm-up. Bagnaia and Marini round out the top three.
Bagnaia moves ahead of Quartararo for third.
We have a Ducati 1-2-3 once again as Bastianini continues to lead comfortably.
Perhaps practicing for the race, Aleix Espargaro has just made a late move on Marco Bezzecchi at turn 14 with contact nearly being made.
At the moment it looks as though rain will hold off as bright sunshine is surrounding the Misano circuit.
Mid 1m 32s lap times are already being set as Marini leads the way from Bagnaia.
In need of a big, big performance later today, Quartararo was the first rider out on-track, something we don't often see.
And we're underway with MotoGP Warm-up.
Marc Marquez talks Misano test, Aragon, Doohan, 34 degrees rotation…
Good morning and welcome to race day at the Misano MotoGP. Coming up shortly is Warm-up for the premier class riders.