2022 San Marino MotoGP, Misano Circuit - Race Results

2022 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP22) 41m 43.199s 2 Enea Bastianini ITA Gresini Ducati (GP21) +0.034s 3 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) +4.212s 4 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +5.283s 5 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +5.771s 6 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) +10.230s 7 Alex Rins SPA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) +12.496s 8 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +14.661s 9 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP22) +17.732s 10 Alex Marquez SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) +21.986s 11 Miguel Oliveira POR Red Bull KTM (RC16) +23.685s 12 Andrea Dovizioso ITA WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1) +29.276s 13 Raul Fernandez SPA KTM Tech3 (RC16)* +30.433s 14 Stefan Bradl GER Repsol Honda (RC213V) +31.768s 15 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +32.547s 16 Darryn Binder RSA WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)* +41.857s 17 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)* +50.559s 18 Jack Miller AUS Ducati Lenovo (GP22) +53.371s 19 Remy Gardner AUS KTM Tech3 (RC16)* +56.613s 20 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP21)* +57.304s 21 Kazuki Watanabe JPN Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) +1 lap Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) DNF Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) DNF Michele Pirro ITA Aruba.it Racing (GP22) DNF Pol Espargaro SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) DNF

* Rookie

Francesco Bagnaia wins a photo-finish with future team-mate Enea Bastianini for victory in the San Marino MotoGP, at Misano.

Bagnaia's fourth in a row also moves the factory Ducati star ahead of Aleix Espargaro for second in the world championship, on a day when Espargaro's Aprilia team-mate Maverick Vinales completed the podium.

Vinales took the fight to Bagnaia for much of the race but when the RS-GP began to fade Bastianini burst past to trigger a showdown with Bagnaia.

Bagnaia held firm and Bastianini, who carved through the field for podiums in both of last year's Misano races, almost ran into the back of the factory machine under braking for the Turn 4 hairpin on the final lap.

The Beast closed back in, almost pulling alongside Bagnaia out of the final corner but lost out by just 0.055s at the line!

Luca Marini matched his MotoGP best with fourth place in front of his home fans for the VR46 team.

World champion leaders Fabio Quartararo and Aleix Espargaro were fifth and sixth for almost the entire race.

Andrea Dovizioso's final race saw the former triple title runner-up bow out with 12th place in front of his home fans on the RNF Yamaha.



Some dramatic early laps for Ducati saw Johann Zarco get a shocking start from sixth on the grid, then involved in a nasty three-rider pile-up with Michele Pirro and Pol Espargaro at Turn 1.

Pole qualifier Jack Miller crashed from the lead a lap later, with fellow front row starter Marco Bezzecchi (VR46) then also falling. New leader Enea Bastianini then saved a massive front-end moment as Gresini team-mate Fabio di Giannantonio hit the deck along with Yamaha's Franco Morbidelli.

When the dust had cleared Bagnaia - who began the race from fifth due to a three-place grid penalty for 'riding slow on the racing line in FP1 and causing a dangerous situation for other riders’ - and Vinales had demoted Bastianini to take over first and second.

Title leaders Aleix Espargaro and Fabio Quartararo were promoted to fifth and sixth by the incidents ahead, having started just eighth and ninth on the grid due to the tricky damp qualifying.

Quartararo snatched fifth from Espargaro when the Aprilia rider ran a little wide shortly after, then set his sights on the lead group of Bagnaia, Vinales, Bastianini and Luca Marini.

Vinales, returning to the track where he made his Aprilia debut one year ago, hounded Bagnaia for lap after lap but couldn't quite get his RS-GP ahead.

Then when Vinales began to lose a few bikelengths with 8 laps to go, Bastianini made his move on the Spaniard and set his sights on Bagnaia.

Pol Espargaro was holding his arm as he walked away from the turn 1 accident, with Pirro also appearing in pain.

Dovizioso, 36, made his grand prix debut as a 125cc wild-card back in 2001 and has gone on to take 24 victories and 103 podiums. 15 of those wins and 62 podiums came in the premier-class, where he raced for Honda, Ducati and Yamaha.

The Italian will be replaced by Yamaha test rider Cal Crutchlow for the final six rounds.

31-year-old Japanese Superbike rider Kazuki Watanabe, called up by Suzuki to replace the injured Joan Mir, rode to 21st and last on his MotoGP debut.

A test will be held at the track on Tuesday and Wednesday, when Marc Marquez will make his return to an RCV for the first time since May's Mugello round.