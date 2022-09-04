There were some impressive looking Ducatis to start off morning Warm-up as both Mooney VR46 riders and Enea Bastianini were all sporting one-off liveries for the San Marino MotoGP.

In need of a big, big performance later today, Quartararo was the first rider out on-track, something we don't often see.

The Yamaha rider came across the line to set a mid 1m 34s lap time before Francesco Bagnaia, Luca Marini and Jack Miller all went quicker.

With the sunshine shining around Misano, Marini put his flashy GP22 machine fastest after setting a time of 1:32.618s on just his second flying lap. Quartararo quickly responded by going a tenth quicker than the Italian.

As lap times continued to tumble, Quartararo and Bastianini were locked in a fight for top spot.

Despite finding more time on his sixth flying lap, Quartararo was no match for Bastianini as the Gresini rider set a sub 1m 32s lap in order to three tenths clear.

There was a close moment at turn 14 between Aleix Espargaro and Marco Bezzecchi as the Aprilia rider made an ambitious move on the Italian.

Perhaps practicing ahead of today’s Grand Prix, Espargaro’s late move nearly resulted in contact between the pair.

With Basitanini continuing to lead, Marini became the first rider to cut his deficit after setting a 1:32.065s.

Quartararo also found more pace but it wasn’t enough to get him on par with Bastianini.

Bagnaia was the first rider to get within a tenth of Bastianini’s 1:31.944s, however, it wasn’t enough to break the 1m 32s barrier.

Late improvement from both Aprilia riders saw Maverick Vinales move up to fifth, while Espargaro went seventh.