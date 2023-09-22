Francesco Bagnaia is one of several riders to spin sideways during his practice start on the low grip track.
2023 Indian MotoGP: Friday practice LIVE UPDATES!
Francesco Bagnaia holds a 36-point title lead over Pramac’s Jorge Martin as MotoGP heads into the unknown with its Indian debut at the Buddh International Circuit.
Michelin is offering a wider choice of tyres for this weekend, four fronts and three rears, as MotoGP faces its first new event without any prior testing in over a decade.
To help adapt to the new track, both Friday practice sessions will be extended, to 70mins each.
Riders have been using video games to try and learn the 13-turn ex-F1 track, which features several sizeable straights, the longest at just over 1km.
“This track will be an equaliser. Those who can adapt fast will gain a huge advantage. It’s an open race,” said RNF team boss Razlan Razali.
Missing this weekend are Ducati’s Enea Bastianini - who fractured his hand and ankle during a multi-rider pile-up in Catalunya, moments before team-mate Bagnaia was run over following a highside - and LCR Honda’s Alex Rins, who is still recovering from leg fractures at Mugello in May.
HRC test rider Stefan Bradl will replace Rins with Ducati test rider Michele Pirro in place of Bastianini.
A small piece of good news for Quartararo and Morbidelli, they have been released from the pits to at least take part in the special practice start session.
The chequered flag is waved.
The final lap sees Bezzecchi remain fastest but Marc Marquez jumps to second and Brad Binder into third (both on medium-medium tyres).
Raul Fernandez moves into an impressive fourth for RNF Aprilia.
A frustrated Pol Espargaro falls for a second time this morning, this time a lowside at Turn 4.
4mins to go and Marco Bezzecchi pits his VR46 Ducati on top with the first 1m 45s lap of the weekend.
Martin uses a new soft rear to improve his best time (still with the medium front) then returns to the top after being briefly replaced by Maverick Vinales.
Just over 10mins to go: Martin, Marini, Bezzecchi, Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez, Zarco, Raul Fernandez, Miller, Augusto Fernandez, Mir, Pol Espargaro, Vinales, Quartararo, Aleix Espargaro, di Giannantonio, Oliveira, Nakagami, Binder, Bagnaia, Morbidelli, Bradl, Pirro.
Fall for Pol Espargaro, currently eighth fastest. Rider unhurt.
Pitlane reporter Simon Crafar suspects Quartararo had possible gearbox problems on his bikes. He also suspects team-mate Franco Morbidelli was then called in as a precaution, casting doubt on whether either of them will be back out this morning.
Martin (still fastest) is the first rider to switch from the soft to medium front, suggesting the low grip levels are improving.
Quartararo's issues mean he has only done 10 laps so far, the least of any rider, and remains in the pits.
Currently at the bottom end of the timesheets: 16th Zarco, 17th Morbidelli, 18th Vinales, 19th di Giannantonio, 20th Oliveira, 21st Bradl, 22nd Pirro.
Fastest man Jorge Martin returns to the pits and immediately puts a cooling towel over his head.
Quartararo is back in the pits, a nightmare start to the weekend for the 2021 world champion who is losing vital track time.
Dorna's Simon Crafar suspects riders are being caught out by the visible similarity of the Buddh International Circuit main straight and following first corner to Sepang in Malaysia. But Turn 1 is slower than Sepang, hence the riders running off.
Meanwhile, Aleix Espargaro takes another trip through the gravel at - you guessed it - Turn 1.
More technical woes for a frustrated Fabio Quartararo who is being pushed back to the pits by fans after raising his hand on the straight and pulling off.
Big accident for Takaaki Nakagami at Turn 1. The Japanese fell under braking for the slow corner and then slid at high speed into the gravel. His bike flipped several times and is heavily damaged but Nakagami fortunately appears unharmed.
All riders are using the soft front and medium rear tyres at the moment.
Quartararo is back on track, with Marc Marquez chasing him. Quartararo moves to 8th and Marquez to fifth.
45mins to go and it's now Aleix Espargaro quickest with a 1m 47.6s. Augusto Fernandez, who doesn't have the usual rookie disadvantages this weekend, is 0.235s in second followed by Marini, Morbidelli, Vinales, Mir, Martin and Marc Marquez.
More riders continue to struggle to stop for Turn 1...
Fabio Quartararo pulls off the track with a technical issue on his Yamaha. The Frenchman grabs a scooter ride back to the pits.
Bradl, Marc Marquez and Pirro take to the gravel at Turn 1, but all stay upright.
Meanwhile, Luca Marini is now fastest with a 1m 47.9s, 0.7s ahead of Jorge Martin with Marc Marquez in an early third.
Brad Binder is the first MotoGP faller of the weekend, running wide at the tight turn 1 and then toppling in the gravel. He's trying to get his KTM back to the pits.