Communication problems and absent marshals cause bizarre Indian MotoGP delay

A communication error meant the stewards were not in place for the Moto3 Free Practice 2 session earlier in the days, Sky reported.

This causes a knock-on effect to the second MotoGP practice which will be delayed by 45 minutes as a result.

The odd situation is the latest in a growing list of teething problems at the inaugural grand prix at the Buddh Circuit.

Visa problems for everybody from media to the riders meant difficult journeys and late arrivals into India this week.

There had previously been worries about the homologation of the track but the riders were happy with it upon their eventual arrival.