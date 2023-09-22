Ducati reveal status of negotiations to keep Valentino Rossi’s VR46 team

Rossi’s legend was secured at Yamaha so there will always be an emotional bond with the Japanese manufacturer, but he has watched his team enjoy a breakthrough MotoGP season under Ducati’s watch.

The Mooney VR46 team remains contracted to Ducati in 2024 but they are already in talks to arrange their longer-term future.

"I think Valentino's team is quite happy with us," Gigi Dall'Igna said to Speedweek.

"I don't see any reason at the moment why they should change.

“Of course, an important link exists between Rossi and Yamaha.

“For sure Yamaha wants to keep Valentino's MotoGP team.

“But our relationship with the VR46 team is excellent. Rider and team are really happy with our partnership."

Rossi announced a new brand ambassadorial role for Yamaha earlier this season, which strengthened the already tight bond to the manufacturer which powered his glory days.

And Yamaha will want to add a satellite team back to the grid eventually.

But VR46’s Marco Bezzecchi and Luca Marini have performed excellently on Desmosedici bikes this season.

And Bezzecchi’s new Ducati contract - to stay with VR46 in 2024 - can be seen as proof that Rossi and the Italian manufacturer are capable of doing mutually-beneficial business together.