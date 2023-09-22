2023 Indian MotoGP, Buddh International Circuit - Friday Practice Results

22 Sep 2023
Friday practice results from the inaugural Indian MotoGP at the Buddh International Circuit, round 13 of 20 in the 2023 world championship.

2023 Indian MotoGP, Buddh International Circuit - Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)1'45.990s23/26346k
2Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.139s25/25343k
3Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.320s25/25344k
4Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+0.381s24/24340k
5Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.488s25/25343k
6Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP23)+0.586s24/24343k
7Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.619s21/23343k
8Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)+0.620s21/24351k
9Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)+0.788s21/23338k
10Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.815s22/24341k
11Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*+0.837s26/26340k
12Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+0.976s21/24343k
13Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.984s22/24341k
14Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)+1.027s26/26344k
15Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)+1.060s22/24343k
16Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.381s21/25340k
17Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+1.429s21/23341k
18Pol EspargaroSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)+1.490s13/21346k
19Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.524s10/10341k
20Michele PirroITADucati Lenovo (GP23)+2.038s20/23340k
21Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+2.115s13/17343k
22Stefan BradlGERLCR Honda (RC213V)+2.755s26/26341k

*Rookie.

Marco Bezzecchi leads an extended opening practice for the inaugural Indian MotoGP as Yamaha suffers a nightmare session with two technical issues for Fabio Quartararo prompting the team to also call in Franco Morbidelli as a precaution.

Many riders were caught out under braking for the Turn 1 hairpin and took to the gravel trap, but Takaaki Nakagami fell under braking and sent his LCR Honda somersaulting.

Title leader Francesco Bagnaia was only 15th but remained on used tyres at the end.

The highest top speed was 351.2 km/h (218.2mph) by Jorge Martin.

Bagnaia holds a 36-point title lead over Pramac’s Jorge Martin as MotoGP heads into the unknown with its Indian debut at the Buddh International Circuit.

There has been no prior MotoGP testing ahead of the event, meaning it will be a true blank sheet of paper.

Riders have been using video games to try and learn the 13-turn ex-F1 track, which features several sizeable straights, the longest at just over 1km.

“This track will be an equaliser. Those who can adapt fast will gain a huge advantage. It’s an open race,” said RNF team boss Razlan Razali.

Safety concerns have been expressed about the proximity of trackside barriers at Turns 2, 3 and 4, while some paddock personnel - including Marc Marquez - saw their flights delayed by visa issues.

Missing this weekend are Ducati’s Enea Bastianini - who fractured his hand and ankle during a multi-rider pile-up in Catalunya, moments before team-mate Bagnaia was run over following a highside - and LCR Honda’s Alex Rins, who is still recovering from leg fractures at Mugello in May.

HRC test rider Stefan Bradl will replace Rins with Ducati test rider Michele Pirro in place of Bastianini.

Michelin is offering a wider choice of tyres for this weekend, four fronts and three rears, as MotoGP faces its first new event without any prior testing in over a decade.

To help adapt to the new track, both Friday practice sessions will be extended to 70mins each.