2023 Indian MotoGP, Buddh International Circuit - Friday Practice Results
Friday practice results from the inaugural Indian MotoGP at the Buddh International Circuit, round 13 of 20 in the 2023 world championship.
|2023 Indian MotoGP, Buddh International Circuit - Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|1'45.990s
|23/26
|346k
|2
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.139s
|25/25
|343k
|3
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.320s
|25/25
|344k
|4
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+0.381s
|24/24
|340k
|5
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.488s
|25/25
|343k
|6
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+0.586s
|24/24
|343k
|7
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.619s
|21/23
|343k
|8
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+0.620s
|21/24
|351k
|9
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+0.788s
|21/23
|338k
|10
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.815s
|22/24
|341k
|11
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|+0.837s
|26/26
|340k
|12
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.976s
|21/24
|343k
|13
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.984s
|22/24
|341k
|14
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+1.027s
|26/26
|344k
|15
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+1.060s
|22/24
|343k
|16
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.381s
|21/25
|340k
|17
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+1.429s
|21/23
|341k
|18
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|+1.490s
|13/21
|346k
|19
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.524s
|10/10
|341k
|20
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+2.038s
|20/23
|340k
|21
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+2.115s
|13/17
|343k
|22
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+2.755s
|26/26
|341k
*Rookie.
Marco Bezzecchi leads an extended opening practice for the inaugural Indian MotoGP as Yamaha suffers a nightmare session with two technical issues for Fabio Quartararo prompting the team to also call in Franco Morbidelli as a precaution.
Many riders were caught out under braking for the Turn 1 hairpin and took to the gravel trap, but Takaaki Nakagami fell under braking and sent his LCR Honda somersaulting.
Title leader Francesco Bagnaia was only 15th but remained on used tyres at the end.
The highest top speed was 351.2 km/h (218.2mph) by Jorge Martin.
Bagnaia holds a 36-point title lead over Pramac’s Jorge Martin as MotoGP heads into the unknown with its Indian debut at the Buddh International Circuit.
There has been no prior MotoGP testing ahead of the event, meaning it will be a true blank sheet of paper.
Riders have been using video games to try and learn the 13-turn ex-F1 track, which features several sizeable straights, the longest at just over 1km.
“This track will be an equaliser. Those who can adapt fast will gain a huge advantage. It’s an open race,” said RNF team boss Razlan Razali.
Safety concerns have been expressed about the proximity of trackside barriers at Turns 2, 3 and 4, while some paddock personnel - including Marc Marquez - saw their flights delayed by visa issues.
Missing this weekend are Ducati’s Enea Bastianini - who fractured his hand and ankle during a multi-rider pile-up in Catalunya, moments before team-mate Bagnaia was run over following a highside - and LCR Honda’s Alex Rins, who is still recovering from leg fractures at Mugello in May.
HRC test rider Stefan Bradl will replace Rins with Ducati test rider Michele Pirro in place of Bastianini.
Michelin is offering a wider choice of tyres for this weekend, four fronts and three rears, as MotoGP faces its first new event without any prior testing in over a decade.
To help adapt to the new track, both Friday practice sessions will be extended to 70mins each.