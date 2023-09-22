2023 Indian MotoGP, Buddh International Circuit - Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 1'45.990s 23/26 346k 2 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.139s 25/25 343k 3 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.320s 25/25 344k 4 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.381s 24/24 340k 5 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.488s 25/25 343k 6 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.586s 24/24 343k 7 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.619s 21/23 343k 8 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.620s 21/24 351k 9 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.788s 21/23 338k 10 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.815s 22/24 341k 11 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +0.837s 26/26 340k 12 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.976s 21/24 343k 13 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.984s 22/24 341k 14 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +1.027s 26/26 344k 15 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +1.060s 22/24 343k 16 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.381s 21/25 340k 17 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +1.429s 21/23 341k 18 Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +1.490s 13/21 346k 19 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.524s 10/10 341k 20 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +2.038s 20/23 340k 21 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +2.115s 13/17 343k 22 Stefan Bradl GER LCR Honda (RC213V) +2.755s 26/26 341k

*Rookie.

Marco Bezzecchi leads an extended opening practice for the inaugural Indian MotoGP as Yamaha suffers a nightmare session with two technical issues for Fabio Quartararo prompting the team to also call in Franco Morbidelli as a precaution.

Many riders were caught out under braking for the Turn 1 hairpin and took to the gravel trap, but Takaaki Nakagami fell under braking and sent his LCR Honda somersaulting.

Title leader Francesco Bagnaia was only 15th but remained on used tyres at the end.

The highest top speed was 351.2 km/h (218.2mph) by Jorge Martin.

Bagnaia holds a 36-point title lead over Pramac’s Jorge Martin as MotoGP heads into the unknown with its Indian debut at the Buddh International Circuit.



There has been no prior MotoGP testing ahead of the event, meaning it will be a true blank sheet of paper.



Riders have been using video games to try and learn the 13-turn ex-F1 track, which features several sizeable straights, the longest at just over 1km.



“This track will be an equaliser. Those who can adapt fast will gain a huge advantage. It’s an open race,” said RNF team boss Razlan Razali.



Safety concerns have been expressed about the proximity of trackside barriers at Turns 2, 3 and 4, while some paddock personnel - including Marc Marquez - saw their flights delayed by visa issues.



Missing this weekend are Ducati’s Enea Bastianini - who fractured his hand and ankle during a multi-rider pile-up in Catalunya, moments before team-mate Bagnaia was run over following a highside - and LCR Honda’s Alex Rins, who is still recovering from leg fractures at Mugello in May.



HRC test rider Stefan Bradl will replace Rins with Ducati test rider Michele Pirro in place of Bastianini.



Michelin is offering a wider choice of tyres for this weekend, four fronts and three rears, as MotoGP faces its first new event without any prior testing in over a decade.



To help adapt to the new track, both Friday practice sessions will be extended to 70mins each.