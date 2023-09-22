The Repsol Honda rider arrived at the Indian MotoGP but was coy about his big 2024 decision, of whether to stay or leave the Japanese manufacturer who he has become synonymous with.

Marquez reportedly has the option of Gresini Ducati on the table, while KTM are floating around in the background for 2025, but Honda want to keep him for the final year of his big-money contract.

Who will Marc Marquez ride for in 2024? ð€ Video of Who will Marc Marquez ride for in 2024? ð€

“My ideas are the same as one month ago… No news at the moment,” he said in India.

DAZN’s Ricard Jove theorised: “I don't see that we have any news about Marquez's future in India!

“I rather see it being in Japan where the parties tell us they are separating!

“And if that's not the case, and Marc stays, it may just be because legally he has no option.

“Because I think he hasn't believed in the Honda project for days!”

Honda have previously insisted that they will not keep any rider against their will.

But, having shown Marquez their 2024 prototype at the Misano test, their plans are underway for next season, the last of their star rider’s current contract after which he will become a free agent.

Gresini, alongside his brother, were heavily touted as his shock destination.

But Honda have also reportedly made moves to recruit Europe-based engineers to appease Marquez’s demands to stay.

Next week in Japan - the home race for Honda - could be the location for his crunch decision.