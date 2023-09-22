And his mood will not have improved on the opening day of the Indian MotoGP as he broke down twice with mechanical problems.

He had already expressed surprise that Yamaha’s team manager appeared please with the 2024 prototype that was tested in Misano.

"At the end of the Misano test we saw the comments from the team manager and mine that were black and white, they were totally different," Quartararo told DAZN.

"I can clearly say that it was a disappointment, that it was not up to the level I expected, we have not made a step forward, at all.”

Quartararo, perhaps sarcastically, added: “If the team manager says it is better, maybe we should listen to him."

Quartararo was asked if he felt hopeless but replied: "No, in the end there is nothing on the line.

“Someone says white, the other says black.

“In the end, the comments that the rider says, I think are a bit more important.

"It is the rider who tests the motorcycles, who has the feeling if it is easier to ride or not.

“Of course if we start and we are not on the line, 2024 will be the same as this year or worse.”

Quartararo said, even before experiencing two mechanical problems during Friday practice, that he didn’t expect the new Buddh Circuit to suit Yamaha.

"I think not because of the factors of the straights.

“Indonesia did not have many straights, so we went there at the beginning.

"With so many straights and so much acceleration, we will suffer a lot.

“When you expect to reach almost 370 (km/h) for others, from a very small curve, you know that three tenths are on this straight.

"So I don't think we will be fighting at the top, but at least we will give our best to get the best possible position.”