2023 Japanese MotoGP: Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES
Reigning MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia leads the standings by just 13 points over Jorge Martin after a costly fall in last Sunday’s Indian Grand Prix, where a dominant victory for Marco Bezzecchi moved the VR46 rider to within 44 points of the top.
But the inaugural Buddh event also took its toll on the full-time riders, with two more - Alex Marquez (ribs) and Luca Marini (collarbone) - suffering fractures that will see them join Enea Bastianini in missing this weekend’s Motegi round.
Ducati test rider Michele Pirro continues in place of Bastianini at Ducati, however Alex Rins, sidelined since Mugello in May due to leg fractures, is making his return for LCR Honda this weekend.
Also on track will be Yamaha test rider Cal Crutchlow, making his first official wild-card appearance since retiring at the end of 2020.
The 37-year-old Englishman made ten starts as a replacement rider for Yamaha during 2021 and 2022, with a best race finish of 12th at Sepang last year.
Joan Mir will have one 2024 Honda prototype this weekend, as debuted at the Misano test, while factory KTM riders Brad Binder and Jack Miller are thought to have the factory's new carbon fibre chassis available.
FP1 ends with Martin fastest from Augusto Fernandez, Bezzecchi and Bagnaia. Now it's the practice start period.
And now Augusto Fernandez puts his GASGAS bike into second on the soft rear, with Marco Bezzecchi third on the mediums.
Bagnaia is pushed to fourth ahead of Joan Mir, who makes a late charge (also on mediums) after his earlier mishap.
Now Brad Binder takes over third, still using the medium compounds tyres.
Rookie Augusto Fernandez pops up to third on a new soft rear tyre.
After a scooter ride from Fonsi Nieto, Martin is already back to the Pramac pits. 6mins to go.
Martin pushes his advantage at the top to 0.439s, but then falls at Turn 3 after running wide and toppling in the gravel. The Spaniard has to leave his Desmosedici and walk away.
Cal Crutchlow is now chasing Franco Morbidelli. Crutchlow is running the bigger wings and longer exhaust on his M1. As a wild-card, his bike must use a current, 2023, engine.
Martin, who had been having earlier front-end issues, continues to set the best laps of the morning.
Alex Rins has now done 11 laps, he's 21st and last but within 2.221s of Martin's best.
Martin puts his Pramac Ducati fastest on the hard front-medium rear tyre combo.
Jorge Martin has switched to the hard front compound for the final stages of FP1.
Joan Mir's fall...
It's championship order at the top with Bagnaia fastest from Martin and Indian Grand Prix winner Marco Bezzecchi.
Raul Fernandez is up to an impressive 5th for RNF Aprilia. The young Spaniard has felt comfortable on the RS-GP since Barcelona.
Joan Mir is the first faller of the weekend. A lowside at Turn 5. He is currently just 18th fastest. Simon Crafar reports Mir was using the 2024 prototype chassis.
Halfway through FP1, order: Bagnaia, Martin, Vinales, Quartararo, Marc Marquez, Bezzecchi, Raul Fernandez, Morbidelli, Aleix Espargaro, Oliveira.
All riders are using medium compound tyres front and rear, with the exception of Rins, who has the soft front and is currently 19th fastest (out of 21).
Gigi Dall’Igna is leaning in to listen to Francesco Bagnaia's initial feedback, it's a promising start for the reigning champion who leads the timesheets from title rival Martin with 30mins to go.
All four Aprilias in the early top ten, the stop-go nature of the track is not naturally suited to the RS-GP on paper.
Fabio Quartararo gets flicked out of the seat of his Yamaha, both feet off the pegs but keeps control. Quartararo is currently 4th behind Bagnaia, Martin and Vinales.
After a handful of laps, it's Maverick Vinales fastest with a 1m 46s, a fraction ahead of Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia.
The official Motegi best lap still dates back to 2015, and the Bridgestone tyre era, with Jorge Lorenzo: 1m 43.790s.