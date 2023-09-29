A post qualifying technical check found that both of their machines, Ortola’s MTA KTM and Kelso’s PruestelGP CFMOTO (KTM), were found to be ‘using an oil outside of the FIM Moto3 technical specifications’.

The Moto3 rules state that:

“Only engine oil from the appointed oil supplier is permitted to be used in all parts of the engine, including crankcase, gearbox and clutch. This oil will be available at all official events and will conform to the FIM Grand Prix specification for the relevant class. The use of the official oil without any addition or alteration is mandatory. The Technical Director may require that an oil sample be taken from any team or machine at any time.”

Kelso and Ortola were presented with and acknowledged the results at last weekend’s Indian GP, whereupon Kelso opted to have the B Sample tested. This confirmed the previous result.

The FIM Stewards have now disqualified both riders ‘from the results of the entire (Catalunya) event’. That means qualifying, where Ortola took pole position with Kelso in third, and the race, where Ortola finished 10th and Kelso 18th.