2023 Japanese MotoGP, Motegi - Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 1'45.192s 13/16 311k 2 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +0.138s 18/19 307k 3 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.318s 17/17 313k 4 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.439s 5/18 313k 5 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.493s 15/15 310k 6 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.555s 16/17 313k 7 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.627s 5/18 313k 8 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.710s 17/18 311k 9 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.760s 5/20 309k 10 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.774s 11/19 310k 11 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.826s 9/15 312k 12 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.835s 16/20 310k 13 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.841s 14/19 313k 14 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.968s 19/19 309k 15 Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +0.989s 13/15 314k 16 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +1.006s 16/18 312k 17 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +1.037s 6/16 312k 18 Cal Crutchlow GBR Yamalube RS4GP (YZR-M1) +1.110s 16/16 312k 19 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.142s 7/16 309k 20 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +1.940s 15/16 308k 21 Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) +2.395s 7/16 0k

*Rookie.

Official Motegi MotoGP records

Best lap: Jorge Lorenzo 1m 43.790s (2015)

Fastest race lap: Jack Miller 1m 45.198s (2022)

Title contender Jorge Martin sets the pace in opening practice for the 2023 Japanese MotoGP at a sunny Motegi, despite a late fall.

Martin was fastest by 0.4s with 8mins remaining when he ran wide and toppled over in the Turn 3 gravel, but remained in charge at the top.

While the rest of the field used medium rear tyres, rookie Augusto Fernandez put a new soft and snatched a late second place for GASGAS Tech3.

Buddh winner Marco Bezzecchi claimed third on his last lap, pushing reigning champion and title leader Francesco Bagnaia to fourth.

Joan Mir fell while appearing to try the 2024 Honda prototype but put in a late charge for fifth ahead of KTM's Brad Binder and Aprilia's Maverick Vinales.

KTM team-mates Binder and Jack Miller put their first grand prix laps on the carbon fibre chassis.

Yamaha wild-card Cal Crutchlow began his first event since Valencia 2022 with 18th.

Alex Rins, riding in his first MotoGP session since fracturing his right tibia and fibula at Mugello in May, was 21st and last (+2.395s) having completed 16 laps.

Friday's afternoon's hour-long session will decide the top ten riders with direct access to Qualifying 2.

The lower latest factory Ducati holeshot device available for Bagnaia (and Martin) vs. the older version used by Bezzecchi. #JapaneseGP pic.twitter.com/384webFT4m — Peter McLaren (@McLarenMotoGP) September 29, 2023

Reigning MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia leads the standings by just 13 points over Jorge Martin after a costly fall in last Sunday’s Indian Grand Prix, where a dominant victory for Marco Bezzecchi moved the VR46 rider to within 44 points of the top.



But the inaugural Buddh event also took its toll on the full-time riders, with two more - Alex Marquez (ribs) and Luca Marini (collarbone) - suffering fractures that will see them join Enea Bastianini in missing this weekend’s Motegi round.



Ducati test rider Michele Pirro continues in place of Bastianini at Ducati, however Alex Rins, sidelined since Mugello in May due to leg fractures, is making his return for LCR Honda this weekend.



Also on track will be Yamaha test rider Cal Crutchlow, making his first official wild-card appearance since retiring at the end of 2020.



The 37-year-old Englishman made ten starts as a replacement rider for Yamaha during 2021 and 2022, with a best race finish of 12th at Sepang last year.

Joan Mir has one 2024 Honda prototype this weekend, as debuted at the Misano test, while KTM riders Brad Binder and Jack Miller have the factory's new carbon fibre chassis available, which Dani Pedrosa took to a pair of fourth places at the San Marino GP.

Rain is forecast for Saturday.