This weekend’s Japanese MotoGP is the home race for Marquez’s manufacturer, and he is expected to hold crucial talks with them about his future.

The expectation within the paddock is that Marquez will try to get out of the final year of his Honda contract to join Gresini Ducati in 2024.

He was asked by Sky if Honda will allow him to exit, and he replied: "It's not just my decision and I don't push this situation to the limit.

“I have given a lot to Honda but Honda has also given a lot to me.

“We have a relationship of great respect, very good, and I'm not the rider who likes to force the hand.

“This must be good for both parties."

Honda, earlier this season, claimed that no rider would be forced to stay if they wished to leave.

Marquez was pushed on whether the manufacturer would allow him to quit before the expiration of his current deal, at the end of 2024.

"So far I haven't spoken about this directly with them,” he insisted.

“We have had some meetings, yes, but all constructive to try to improve and to take a step for the Honda HRC project in the future, given that it is not at the level where it should be now.

"I don't know [if Honda will permit him to quit]. They also have to see what my priority is, I still honestly haven't told them what I think and what I don't.

“Everything is still at stake. It's a strange, difficult and not nice situation.

“But we have to look for the best for everyone.”

Perhaps out of respect to Honda on their home turf, Marquez says that he will not confirm his decision for 2024 this weekend at Motegi.

"Nothing new this weekend,” he said.

“Like every year there will be a meeting with Honda: the head of HRC, the president, arrives here.

“I have a contract for next year, but it is certain that we are trying to improve the project for the future.”