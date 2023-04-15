COTA Sprint race: New MotoGP world championship standings
As it happened: Francesco Bagnaia wins the MotoGP Sprint at COTA
Francesco Bagnaia denied Alex Rins pole position with a new lap record which also included a first-ever sub 2m 2s lap at COTA.
There were various crashes in qualifying as Jack Miller took his tally for the weekend up to five, while Jorge Martin also crashed twice in Q2.
Bagnaia wins the MotoGP Sprint at COTA from Rins and Martin who managed to hold off Espargaro on the final lap.
It's last lap time as Bagnaia leads by 3 seconds from Rins.
Quartararo is still in the race but is 19th and won't score points.
Marquez crashed at the same corner that saw Espargaro run wide and allow Martin through.
Alex Marquez has also gone down! It's a fall at turn 12.
Rins is swarming all over the back of Espargaro but has so far been unable to come through for P2.
Bagnaia is now inching clear as his lead is over 1.3 seconds.
DISASTER! Quartararo has crashed out at turn 1.
Quartararo is heading backwards as Martin and now Marquez have come through.
Bagnaia is not getting away as Espargaro is instead closing in.
Mistake from Rins - Aleix Espargaro is now second as Rins ran wide at turn 12
What straight line speed from the Ducati. Bagnaia gets back through heading into turn 12.
Rins leads from Bagnaia. Great first two sectors from the Honda rider.
And it's lights out for the MotoGP Sprint in COTA.
The formation lap is underway.
Five minutes until lights out!!
We're getting closer to lights out for the MotoGP Sprint race at COTA. Race starts at 21:00 UK time.
Bagnaia claims pole ahead of Rins and Marini!
Late heartbreak for Rins as Bagnaia sets a new all-time lap record with the first-ever sub 2m 2s lap.
Rins puts in onto provisional pole. WHAT A LAP by the Honda rider.
What a nightmare for Miller as he's crashed for the fourth time this weekend.
In the midst of Bagnaia and Marquez setting identical lap times, Jorge Martin crashed at turn 11.