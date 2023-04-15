Pramac Racing’s Johann Zarco had fallen on Friday in a position which meant Repsol Honda rider Mir did not see the incident.

And with no time for the yellow flags to come out, Mir was reliant on his reactions to dip out of the path of the flailing Desmosedici, although it eventually cost him a fall.

“That was scary,” Mir said.

“When I came into Turn 6, Zarco’s bike was still moving.”

Mir describes seeing a rotating Desmosedici without its rider: “I was in Turn 5 when I saw that one bike was doing that...

“And I just went completely out of the track, with the speed, and I didn’t expect it.

Is MotoGP Chasing The American Dream like F1? | Crash MotoGP Podcast EP.84 Video of Is MotoGP Chasing The American Dream like F1? | Crash MotoGP Podcast EP.84

“Zarco was probably one second in front of me. So, on that section, it’s impossible to see one second in front.”

Mir was glad the incident happened on a Friday rather than a Saturday or a Sunday: “In this track, if you crash on [this part of the track], you hit another rider in the race.”

Mir missed the grand prix in Argentina after a crash and offered a reminder of his physical struggles: “This track is a challenge for everyone, and I’m not at 100%.”

The Repsol Honda rider was 12th-fastest in FP2 on Friday.

Stefan Bradl, replacing Mir’s teammate Marc Marquez who is missing through injury, was 20th.