The Pramac Racing rider revealed afterwards that he came into the weekend in Texas feeling unwell and it hampered him throughout Friday.

Martin’s 2:02.178s in his time attack - coupled with a costly fall for championship leader Marco Bezzecchi - allowed him to edge Francesco Bagnaia’s earlier pace-setting time and emerge fastest despite his sickness.

“I’m happy about the result but we’re still far from our best,” Martin said.

“The bike is working well but I feel really bad, really weak. I need to recover.

“Because today was a really tough day.

“I had no strength so I feel like we struggled at every corner.

“But, happy. We found our way in the last half an hour of practice.

“I am confident that [on Saturday] we have time to work.

“I tried during practice to manage the physical side. To keep energy “for the end. It went well.

“[On Saturday] in FP3 it is important to work. I need to push.”

The sprint race in Texas is a 9pm (UK) on Saturday but it begs the question how an unwell Martin will emerge through a busy and intense Saturday format.