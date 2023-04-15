Jorge Martin goes fastest at MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas but reveals sickness: “I feel bad, really weak”
Jorge Martin impressed by going fastest in Friday practice at MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas - but that accomplishment is now even more admirable.
The Pramac Racing rider revealed afterwards that he came into the weekend in Texas feeling unwell and it hampered him throughout Friday.
Martin’s 2:02.178s in his time attack - coupled with a costly fall for championship leader Marco Bezzecchi - allowed him to edge Francesco Bagnaia’s earlier pace-setting time and emerge fastest despite his sickness.
“I’m happy about the result but we’re still far from our best,” Martin said.
“The bike is working well but I feel really bad, really weak. I need to recover.
“Because today was a really tough day.
“I had no strength so I feel like we struggled at every corner.
“But, happy. We found our way in the last half an hour of practice.
“I am confident that [on Saturday] we have time to work.
“I tried during practice to manage the physical side. To keep energy “for the end. It went well.
“[On Saturday] in FP3 it is important to work. I need to push.”
The sprint race in Texas is a 9pm (UK) on Saturday but it begs the question how an unwell Martin will emerge through a busy and intense Saturday format.